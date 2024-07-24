New Amazon low strikes UGREEN’s micro/SD card reader at just $8 (Save 38%)

Right now the official UGREEN storefront at Amazon is now offering its USB-C micro/SD Card Reader for $8.09 Prime shipped once the on-page 10% off coupon has been clipped. If you don’t have a Prime subscription, it’s worth noting that shipping fees can be dodged when you check out with $35 or more in your cart. Usually priced at $13, today’s offer takes roughly $5 off and delivers an impressive 38% discount. Even more notable is that this deal marks a new all-time low, ensuring this is the ideal time to pick one of these up. Trust me, you’ll be happy to have one of these on hand when you need to manage data on a card. Learn more about this reader down below.

If you’re anything like me, you’ve run into a situation where you need to format a micro/SD card and you don’t have a reader on hand. More specificially, this has happened to me when I want to set up a Raspberry Pi or pull security camera footage, but there are a multitude of other situations where this can also come in handy. This compact offering is ready to work with full-size SD and microSD cards and is ready to transfer data to and from both at the same time. USB-C connectivity ensures this is a solution that’s ready to work with just about any modern Mac, PC, tablet, or smartphone.

Don’t forget that you can throw your new adapter in Lenovo’s 16-inch laptop backpack at just $9.50 Prime shipped. This marks a new low, which isn’t too surprising given the 47% markdown. And if more power is what you’re after, be sure to check out Anker’s 7-in-1 USB-C power strip at $36, which delivers 45% in savings and includes free shipping.

UGREEN USB-C micro/SD Card Reader features:

Upgraded 170MB/S Transfer Speed: With data transfer speeds of up to 170MB/S, the SD Card Reader USB C can enjoy lightspeed sharing files with friends/colleagues, 2 cards work 170MB/s simulaneously save a lot of time and improve your work efficiency. Note: memory card needs to support 170MB/S transfers

Plug and Play: No need to use a PC. UGREEN USB C Micro SD Card Reader can be plug&play for USB C smartphones/iPads/laptops, Compatible with popular devices like iPhone 15/15 Plus/15 Pro/15 Pro Max, iPad Pro/Air/Mini, MacBook Pro, Samsung Galaxy S23/S22/S21/S20/Note 20/Note 10 series, etc

Ideal for iPhone 15: The SD Card Reader USB C fits perfectly into the USB C interface of iPhone 15 Pro/15 Pro Max, which can ensure stable 5Gbps transferring HD images or 8K videos anytime anywhere

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!