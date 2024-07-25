Wildly low price lands on Amazon’s popular 3-pack of 6-foot HDMI cables at just $5 ($1.66 ea.), or 25-foot for $8

Amazon Basics HDMI cable.

Amazon’s wildly popular HDMI cables are big-time sellers for a reason…the price. And now, over at Woot, you can score a 3-pack of 6-foot Amazon Basics HDMI Cable for $4.99. Shipping is free for Prime members with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. That’s less than $2 a piece for a high-speed HDMI cable with up to 18Gbps bandwidth. This is the lowest price we have tracked for this 3-pack of HDMI cables that regularly fetches $17, beating the previous all-time low by over $2. You can also grab a 25-footer down at $7.99 Prime shipped from the regularly up to $23 if you need some extra reach.

This HDMI cable is suitable to be used with a variety of devices including Blu-ray players, streaming devices, and game consoles, among other things. This 6-feet long cable comes in black, and it also has gold-plated contacts. It has a bandwidth of up to 18GB/s and supports 4K 60fps signal.

Grab these cables at a solid price before they run out, and then head to our PC gaming deals hub to see if something else catches your attention. There’s also a solid deal on 8Bitdo’s Famicom-style Retro mechanical keyboard right now on Woot that drops it to $60.

Amazon Basics high-speed HDMI cable features:

  • DEVICE COMPATIBLE: Connects Blu-ray players, Fire TV, Apple TV, PS4, PS3, Xbox One, Xbox 360, and computers to TVs, displays, A/V receivers, and more
  • SUPPORTS 4K VIDEO: Supports 4K video at 60 Hz, 2160p, 48-bit/px color depth, as well as bandwidth up to 18Gbps, Ethernet, 3D, and Audio Return Channel (ARC)
  • EASY CONNECTION: Share an Internet connection among multiple devices (no need for a separate Ethernet cable)
  • BACKWARDS COMPATIBLE: Works with earlier versions to allow for use with a wide range of HDMI-enabled devices

