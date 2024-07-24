8Bitdo’s Famicom-style Retro Mechanical Keyboard with Super Buttons drops to its lowest at $60 ($40 off)

8Bitdo Retro mechanical keyboard on a desk.

There have been several discounts on 8Bitdo’s retro mechanical keyboard over the last few weeks, but we just spotted the best one yet that drops its Famicom-style keyboard with included Super Buttons down to $59.99 on Woot. Shipping is free for Prime members with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. This is regularly a $100 keyboard, but today’s 40% discount lands it on the best price we have tracked for it. It’s $20 lower than the previous all-time low from a couple of months back. The same keyboard, in case you’re wondering, is currently fetching $95 on Amazon.

One of the highlights of 8Bitdo’s retro mechanical keyboard is that it comes with “Super Buttons,” which are essentially two oversized buttons that are completely customizable. The keyboard itself sports a Tenkeyless (TKL) layout, and it comes fully built with Kailh Box Switch V2 White switches and PBT keycaps to complete the Famicom color scheme. The NES-style keyboard that’s currently down to $70 on Woot comes with a different-colored keycaps. They both support tri-mode connectivity via Bluetooth, a 2.4GHz dongle, and a USB-C connector, and they works well with Windows, macOS, and Android.

If you are looking for a more traditional keyboard, then the deal we tracked yesterday that drops Keychron’s Q2 65% keyboard to $80 is still live. There’s also the Alienware Pro wireless mechanical keyboard at $150 right now. You can also swing by our PC gaming deal hub to see if you can find something else to add to your gaming setup.

8Bitdo Retro Mechanical Keyboard features:

  • Inspired by the classics. Compatible with Windows 10(1903) or above, and Android 9.0 or above.
  • Connnect via Bluetooth, wireless 2.4G, or wired.
  • 87-key layout. Kailh Box Switch V2 White. Dye-sub PBT keycaps.
  • Top mount style. Hot-swappable PCB. Support n-key rollover.
  • Dual Super Buttons – offer large, programmable keys. Map anything to the Super Buttons instantly without using software.
  • Classic power status LED, with independent control panel.
  • Supports 8BitDo Ultimate Software V2 for custom keyboard mapping. (Release in September 2023)

