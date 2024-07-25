Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 tablet at $289 is a solid back to school gift ($140 off)

Renders of Lenovo's Chromebook Duet 3.

Nothing screams back to school like a new Chromebook, and we just spotted a really good one for a sweet price. Lenovo’s Chromebook Duet 3 (8GB) is on sale now at $289.99 shipped via the official site. Regularly fetching close to $430, this compact Chromebook with an 11-inch display is down $140 right now. Only once before today have we seen a lower price than this for the Chromebook Duet 3. Walmart is also matching Lenovo’s price today on this Chromebook.

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 runs atop Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7c (Gen 2), and it comes with 8GB LPDDR4X memory and 128GB eMMC storage. It sports a 11-inch IPS touchscreen 2K (2000×1200) display that works well in the tablet mode with a detachable keyboard that’s included in the box. The Chromebook Duet 3 is a mere 7.9mm thick, and it also comes with two USB-C ports, a 5MP selfie shooter and an 8MP rear-facing camera.

If you’d rather get your hands on a Windows laptop, then you might want to check out Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Go 3 that’s currently seeing a superb $250 discount to land on its lowest price of $550. Those looking for a more sophisticated machine with the newer Snapdragon X Elite chipset can look at Samsung’s Galaxy Book 4 Edge that comes with a free M7 4K UHD Smart Monitor at $1,350.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 features:

Light as a paperback, the eye-catching dual-tone Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 (11”) is made for life on the go. Whether you’re out shopping, in the park, or at a café, you can make notes on screen via a stylus (not supplied, optional) or the detachable keyboard. Flip the keyboard to the back and watch videos in tablet mode. Spot something share-worthy? Capture it through the 5MP front-facing webcam or 8MP rear-facing camera.

