Microsoft’s latest Surface Laptop Go 3 just dropped $250 to land at the new $550 all-time low

Over at Amazon, we are now tracking the lowest price ever on Microsoft’s latest Surface Laptop Go 3 at $549.99 shipped. Today’s deal on this regularly $800 laptop in Ice Blue colorway drops it $50 below the previous all-time low we reported a couple of weeks back before Prime Day. This is now the best price we have tracked for this laptop since its debut in September last year. Best Buy is matching the price on this laptop’s Ice Blue colorway, and it’s also offering a lighter discount on other colorways that are currently out of stock on Amazon.

This is the latest model of Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Go 3 that sports a 12.5-inch touchscreen display and is powered by an Intel Core i5-1235U processor. It may not be the most powerful laptop on the market right now, but it’s plenty capable to handle all your day-to-day workloads with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It’s a great thin and lightweight notebook overall for anyone who is in the market to buy a compact and portable machine, be it for school or work.

If you are eyeing one of the newer Copilot+ laptops powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite chipset, then don’t forget to check out the deal that gets you a free M7 Smart Monitor with Samsung’s Galaxy Book 4 Edge Copilot+ laptop at $1,350. Those in the market for a gaming laptop, on the other hand, can still save up to $300 on some of Razer’s new 2024 Blade gaming laptop models.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 features:

The perfect everyday laptop – Ultra-portable at under 2.5 pounds with a vibrant 12.4” touchscreen for work or play, wherever you are.

Colors you crave – Available in Platinum, Sage, Sandstone, and Ice Blue, all in a durable, cool metal finish.

Get your work done effortlessly – Stream all the latest releases, and run your favorite day-to-day apps, now with faster performance and up to 16GB RAM and 256GB storage [4].

Up to 15 hours [1] of battery life – Power through a full day of work, play, shopping, or streaming. Plus, recharge quickly with Fast Charging.

Vibrant 12.4” PixelSense touchscreen – Surface signature 3:2 ratio lets you see more, do more, and browse better with the most vertical screen real estate on a laptop.

