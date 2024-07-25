Plantum AI Plant Identifier Premium Plan: Lifetime Subscription on iOS for $15 (Reg. $59)

Building a love for plants can be enriching and satisfying. As you dive deeper into it, you also might find it tough to identify and learn more about new plants you might come across. For a limited time, you can save an extra $5 when you can grab this lifetime subscription to the Plantum – AI Plant Identifier Premium Plan (for iOS only). Now only $14.96 (Reg. $59) when you use code SAVE5 through July 28th.

For the best price online, you can secure this app that truly streamlines the process of plant identification. To use it, all you need to do is take a picture of a plant, and from there, Plantum will identify the plant and offer you all sorts of helpful information on how to take care of it or how to add it to your yard.

Plantum is designed to recognize and offer data on more than 33,000 different plant profiles. It promises to identify plants within just a few seconds and at an accuracy rate that reportedly exceeds 98 percent. The reviews appear to confirm the hype.

With over 20 million downloads on the App Store, Plantum maintains an average rating of 4.6/5 stars. It was listed as one of 7 Must See Plant Identification iPhone Apps on iPhoneness, and Donna Moderna called it one of the “best apps to care for indoor plants.”

For those who are outfitting your home and garden, don’t waste another minute without this helpful tool.

You can pick up this lifetime subscription to the Plantum – AI Plant Identifier Premium Plan (for iOS only) for $14.96 (Reg. $59) when you use code SAVE5 through 11:59 PM PT on July 28.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

