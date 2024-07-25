ROCCAT Kone XP Air gaming mouse comes with a gorgeous RGB charging dock at new $85 low ($45 off)

We are now tracking a deal that drops the ROCCAT Kone XP Air wireless gaming mouse in black to $84.99 shipped on Amazon. This $130 gaming mouse has seen several discounts over the last few months, but today’s deal drops it $5 below its previous all-time low from earlier this year in May. This mouse is now fetching the lowest price we have tracked for it on Amazon, and Best Buy is also matching this price today.

The ROCCAT Kone XP Air is a multi-button gaming mouse that comes with a 4D wheel with 29 programmable inputs. It features ROCCAT’s Owl-Eye 19K optical sensor that’s known to be reliable, and it supports tri-mode connection via a 2.4GHz receiver, Bluetooth, and a USB-C cable. It comes with a battery that’s rated to last for about 100 hours on a single charge, and you also get a charging dock in the box. Other highlights of this mouse include RGB lighting, heat-treated pure PTFE glides, and a braided USB-C cable, among other things.

If you are looking for some alternatives in the same price bracket, then you can also consider Logitech’s new G309 LIGHTSPEED wireless gaming mouse that’s priced at $80. And those looking for a keyboard to go with the mouse for their gaming setup can peep 8Bitdo’s Famicom-style retro mechanical keyboard that’s down to just $60 right now.

ROCCAT Kone XP Air wireless gaming mouse features:

  • Refined ergonomic KONE shape
  • Multi-button design and 4D wheel with 29 programmable inputs
  • Gaming-grade 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth dual connectivity
  • Included RGB Rapid Charge Dock
  • Up to 100 hours of battery life
  • 3D RGB AIMO lighting with 5 programable zones
  • ROCCAT Owl-Eye 19K dpi optical sensor

