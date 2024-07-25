Shape up to 1/2 acre with Greenworks’ 80V 16-inch cordless electric string trimmer at $175 for today only (Reg. $250)

$75 off $175

Courtesy of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Greenworks 80V 16-inch Cordless Electric Straight Shaft Grass Trimmer for $174.99 shipped through the rest of the day. Normally listed for $250, this particular model – with the included 2.0Ah battery and charger – has been bouncing around prices for the last year, with 2024 seeing less frequent discounts occurring – the lowest of them taking things down to $168 at Amazon, while today’s deal is the third in a line of 1-day price cuts to $175. It comes in here as a 30% markdown and lands among some of its lowest prices, all of them differing by individual dollars. And for once it seems Amazon won’t be putting up a fight either, as the closest model we could find there was a tool-only offer for $170.

This 80V cordless electric trimmer from Greenworks arrives stocked with a brushless motor and a 2.0Ah battery that allows it to tackle up to a 1/2-acre yard with an approximate 50-minute lifespan on a single charge – giving you the equivalent of a 27cc gas-powered model. It provides a 16-inch diameter cutting swath, with two speeds (low and high) for better controlled shaping around your yard and a variable speed trigger for power on-demand. It sports a lightweight and ergonomic design, complemented by easier operation thanks to the included bump-feed head for quicker line advancement, as well as a trigger start that throws out the priming, choke, and pull cords.

Notable Best Buy Greenworks discounts:

If you’re trying to expand your lawncare/gardencare arsenal on a budget, be sure to check out Sun Joe’s GTS4001C 20V Hedge Trimmer/Pole Saw/Leaf Blower Garden Tool System that is down among its lowest prices too. You’ll find more eco-friendly devices like hydroponic garden systems, EVs, power stations, exterior smart devices, and so much more in our Green Deals hub. You can also browse through our leftover Prime Day Green Deals hub too, though there is no telling when any of these hangover deals will change or be gone altogether.

Greenworks 80V 16-inch Cordless Electric String Trimmer:

  • Runtime: Trim up to ½ acres or up to 50 minutes on a single charge
  • Power: equivalentConstant 27cc gas-equivalent power
  • Charge time: Fully recharge battery in just 40 minutes
  • Line size: 0.095” spiral twist trimmer line cuts through thick, tough grass and weeds
  • Variable speed trigger: High and low speed settings with responsive variable speed trigger for on-demand power
  • Load-sensing technology: Automatically provides more power when needed and never bogs down
  • Bump-feed: Just tap on the ground for simple, quick trimmer line advancement
  • Trigger start: Hassle-free trigger starts with no priming, no choke, and no pull cords; guaranteed to start every time
  • Durability: Die-cast trimmer head and aluminum shaft for long life
  • Design: Lightweight and ergonomic design for comfort, control, and maneuverability
  • Comfort: Adjustable auxiliary handle with large gripping area
  • Battery & charger: 80V 2.0 Ah lithium-ion battery and charger
  • Warranties: 4-year tool and 4-year battery warranties

