Improve your Android gaming experience with the haptics-enabled Razer Kishi V2 Pro gamepad for just $55 today ($95 off)

Woot has been serving some great deals over the last few days, and we just spotted another one that’s worth digging into. We are now tracking a deal that drops Razer’s Kishi V2 Pro Xbox Edition controller for Android to $54.99 Prime shipped. You’ll attract an additional $6 if you’re not an Amazon Prime member. This is regularly a $150 gamepad that’s been fetching close to $120 before dropping below $100 earlier this month. Today’s deal shaves $95 off its original list price and beats our previous mention by $15 to land on the lowest price we have tracked. The same Xbox Edition model, in case you are wondering, is currently fetching $78 on Amazon.

The Razer Kishi V2 Pro gamepad is equipped with some great features like microswitches, analog triggers, programmable multifunction buttons, and Hypersense haptics for an immersive experience. Its extendable bridge will let you secure most popular Android phones with ease, and it uses a USB-C connection to ensure there is input latency while also allowing passthrough charging to keep your device juiced up. Other highlights of this particular gamepad include support for Xbox Cloud Gaming, remote play, and virtual controller mode, among other things.

Folks who prefer a traditional controller over a gamepad like this can checkout the deal we tracked a couple of days back that dropped Xbox wireless controllers in a bunch of colors to $44. And if you are looking for some games to play then stay locked in to our best game and apps deals hub to be among the first to fetch games and apps at a discounted price.

Razer Kishi V2 Pro Android Gamepad features:

Designed to the highest standards with microswitches, analog triggers, programmable multifunction buttons, haptic vibrations, and 3.5mm audio. Features a stable, extendable bridge that perfectly holds the most popular Android smartphones, providing a secure fit that won’t come loose while gaming. By utilizing the smartphone’s USB C connection, Kishi V2 Pro eliminates input latency, allowing for responsive, seamless control — and features passthrough charging to power the phone when gaming.

