Xbox wireless controllers in a bunch of colors are now down to $44 (Up to 32% off)

While you can’t buy the Deadpool or Wolverine’s cheeky Xbox controller, there is now a chance to grab the regular Xbox wireless controller in select colors for $44 shipped. The Shock Blue and Velocity Green variants have spent most of the time this year fetching close to $50, and they’re now back to the lowest prices we have tracked at $44. The Black and Robot White variants, on the other hand, are both within $5 of their lowest price from Prime Day. If the color you’re after isn’t marked down on Amazon, several options are seeing similar deals at Walmart as well.

Outside the color options, this is your standard wireless Xbox controller that comes with a hybrid D-pad and textured grip on triggers, bumpers, and the back. These controllers also have a share button that let’s you conveniently share gameplay recordings, screenshots, and more. Other highlights of the Xbox wireless controller include 40 hours of battery life, a 3.5mm audio jack, and compatibility with a variety of devices including Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles, PC, iOS, and more.

If you are looking for some games to play then be sure to check out today’s best game deals to score up to 50% off on titles like RoboCop Rogue City. Also, be sure to swing by our PC gaming deals hub to see if something else grabs your attention.

Xbox wireless controller features:

STAY ON TARGET: New hybrid D-pad and textured grip on the triggers, bumpers, and back-case.

SHARE BUTTON: Seamlessly capture and share content such as screenshots, recordings, and more with the new Share button.

PLAY ACROSS DEVICES: Includes Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth technology so you can easily pair and switch between devices including Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Windows PC, Android, and iOS.

COMPATIBILITY: Plug in any compatible headset with the 3.5mm audio headset jack. Connect using the USB-C port for direct plug and play to console or PC.

CUSTOM BUTTON MAPPING: Make the controller your own by customizing button mappings with the Xbox Accessories app.

