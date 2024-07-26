Lockly’s discreet Flex Touch Smart Lock with biometric fingerprint access now down at $90 ($100 off for today only)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering a notable deal on the Lockly Flex Touch Smart Lock down at $89.99 shipped. Regularly $190, this is a straight up $100 price drop to deliver a big-time discount for the lowest we can find. This deal also undercuts the sale price we are tracking directly on the official site by $40 to deliver the lowest we have tracked on this particular model. Head below for a closer look.

One thing that immediately stands out for me on this option is the form-factor. While on the inside of the door this deadbolt replacement has a more traditional unit to support the smart unlocking action, from the outside it takes the form of a sleek minimalist solution that doesn’t look out of place or much larger than your typical door lock solution. This one actually works for interior doors and offices as well as your usual front door setup we see most options marketed as. 

While there is no Apple Home Key or HomeKit action, it is also a far less pricey solution – Level’s smart Home Key Lock+, for example, is on sale for $255 right now from the regular $329. This model, however, can play nice with Alexa and Google Assistant gear while offering up full app control over the lock alongside an onboard fingerprint sensor:

Entry keyless entry with 3D biometric fingerprint access that unlocks in <0.3 seconds. Connect with free Lockly app to lock/unlock, scan-to-open, eBadges & eKeys. Perfect for any door that matters in homes, AirBnb and offices. Universal fit for easy DIY installation

Lockly Flex Touch Smart Lock features:

3D fingerprint sensor provides quick < 0.3 second biometric access, storing up to 99 unique fingerprints. Experience advanced control – lock, unlock, monitor door status, or view access history via the free Lockly app. Unlock, lock, or check door status using your voice with Alexa or Google Assistant. (optional Wi-Fi hub required). Grant revokable access to family, friends or guests via Lockly app. Goes well with any door design. Perfect for your home, Airbnb rental property management.

