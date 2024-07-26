Microsoft Windows 11 Pro has dropped even lower, now just $20 (Reg. up to $199)

Update: This deal has now dropped even lower to $19.97.

Given how much time you spend on your PC, your operating system is vital. You can’t be working on an old OS and expect to maximize your productivity and efficiency. If the price to upgrade has held you up in the past, now’s the time to make the upgrade to Microsoft Windows 11 Pro. During our Presidents’ Day Sale, you can upgrade through an authorized Microsoft Partner for just $24.97 — more than 80% off the $199 MSRP.

Microsoft Windows 11 Pro is Microsoft’s cutting-edge OS designed with the modern working professional in mind. It’s loaded with productivity and security features to help you do your best work and keep your data private. With the seamless, customizable interface, you can leverage features like snap layouts, custom desktops, seamless redocking, and improved voice typing to unleash a new level of productivity. Plus, you can do it for longer thanks to an interface that’s easier on the eyes.

Features like Azure AD, Hyper-V, Windows Sandbox, BitLocker device encryption, and Microsoft Teams are all available depending on what kind of professional features you need to do your job well.

In addition to productivity, you’ll get elite security features like biometrics login (with compatible hardware), TPM 2.0, and Smart App Control to vet all of the apps you download to ensure they’re safe to use.

And when it comes time for fun, DirectX 12 Ultimate delivers an incredible graphics experience to immerse you in your game.

Upgrade to Microsoft Windows 11 Pro for a special Presidents’ Day price. Now through 11:59 pm PT on February 19, you can get it for just $24.97 (Reg. $199).

