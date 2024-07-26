This sweet red and black Timex M79 automatic diver is a whole lot of watch for under $163 (Reg. $289)

We have tracked some fantastic deals on quartz Timex sports watches lately, but folks with a penchant for the higher-end automatic manual winders will definitely want to scope out the deal we spotted on the Timex M79 today. You can now land the Coke-style black and red bezel model down at $162.70 shipped. This is a regularly $289 timepiece that happens to be on sale directly from Timex at a higher $217 right now. You’re looking at over $123 in savings via the Amazon listing to deliver the best price around on a diver that, frankly, should cost a whole lot more.

The Timex M79 lands in your collection with a steel 40mm case alongside an integrated stainless steel woven bracelet (that also looks far more pricey than it is today). A 21-jewel mechanical movement is at the heart of the operation here, delivering a manual-wound 40-hour power reserve showcased in all its glory via the exhibition case back.

The Rolex GMT II-style two-tone black and red bezel features a notched edge with what I would call a cross somewhere between Mercedes an Baton-style hands joined by a day-date aperture at the 3 o’clock position. Its design clearly sits somewhere between the Submariner, a GMT, and a Black Bay, just for somewhere roughly between $3,300 and $15,000 less.

Prefer the Pepsi blue and red vibes instead? We are tracking the quartz Timex Harborside down at well below the MSRP right now as well.

Timex M79 Automatic features:

Silver-tone 18mm woven stainless steel bracelet fits up to 8-inch wrist circumference

Black diver-inspired dial with full markers; day-date window at 3 o’clock; red & black unidirectional rotating aluminum top ring

21-jewel automatic movement with 40-hour power reserve

Silver-tone 40mm stainless steel case with acrylic domed crystal; luminant hands

Water resistant to 50m (165 ft): In general, suitable for short periods of recreational swimming, but not diving or snorkeling

