Satechi’s amazing Mac Mini/Studio Hub & Stand with SSD enclosure falls back to Prime Day price at $80 or less

Satechi Mac Mini Hub & Stand with SSD Enclosure

Just every 9to5Toys reader, especially those with a Mac mini, already knows how much we love the Satechi Hub & Stand with NVME SSD Enclosure. It is a simply fantastic accessory, perhaps even the best out there for headless Mac owners, and it is now back at its Prime Day deal price. Compatible with the M1/M2/M2 Pro Mac mini and Mac Studio, the brand’s official Amazon storefront is now offering the latest Hub & Stand with SSD Enclosure down at $79.99 shipped. That’s 20% off the regular $100 price tag on what is quite possibly the best accessory of its kind you’ll find anywhere. Some Amazon accounts can use code 6IYQ9Z3CGOE9 at checkout to knock the price down to $67.99 shipped but this does appear to be a targeted promotion not everyone can take advantage of. You’ll find all of the Satechi gear eligible for this promotion on this landing page if your account is eligible. 

It’s all in the name here. The Satechi Hub & Stand is an integrated I/O hub that rests directly beneath your Mac mini or Mac Studio as though it was an official extension straight from Apple. 

Adding a 10Gb/s USB-C data port, three USB-A data ports, micro/SD card readers, and an audio jack to your setup, it also sports an NVMe SSD enclosure. This can effectively expand the internal storage of your machine in a way, all without you ever having to open it up or having cables running to portable drives and the like – a truly elegant and wonderful design for sure. 

There’s even ventilation action here too:

Keep your Mac Mini running smoothly with built-in air vents that promote effective temperature regulation and airflow. Maintain optimal performance while utilizing multiple connected devices.

Here’s our hands-on review

Satechi Mac Mini Hub & Stand features:

  • Internal Storage Expansion – Maximize your Mac Mini’s capabilities with a revolutionary USB C hub designed to support M.2 SSDs (NVMe PCIe/NGFF SATA). Enjoy lightning-fast data access with speeds up to 10Gbps and compatibility with 2242, 2260, and 2280 SSD allowing you to effortlessly expand your storage capacity. Please note: SSD is not included.
  • 6-in-1 Expansion Ports – Experience a versatile docking station – featuring a high-speed USB C data port (10Gbps), two USB-A ports (5Gbps), a high-speed USB-A port (10Gbps), Micro/SD Card Readers (up to 104 Mbps), and a 3.5mm headphone jack port. This array of connections ensures easy access to all your essential peripherals in one streamlined device.
  • Optimized Cooling – Keep your Mac Mini running smoothly with built-in air vents that promote effective temperature regulation and airflow. Maintain optimal performance while utilizing multiple connected devices.

