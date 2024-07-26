Toss out single-use batteries for Duracell’s rechargeable bundle: 6 AA, 2 AAA, and a charger at $20 (Reg. $34)

Amazon is offering the Duracell Ion Speed 1000 Charger for Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries for $20.19 shipped. Normally fetching $34, it began 2024 by dropping to its $18 all-time low mid-January, and has been rising and dipping at higher rates since. It kept above $26 for several months until May’s Memorial Day sales brought things back under $25 for a short period. The last two months it only saw its price dip as low as $27 until today, where it comes in as a 40% markdown that lands it at the third-lowest price we have seen, only $2 above the all-time low from the top of the year.

This value pack gives you the chance to switch over to a more cost-effective power solution for your gadgets around the house (remotes, game controllers, toys, etc.). The charger itself comes along with six AA and two AAA rechargeable batteries to get you started, allowing you to begin weening off (and saving money from) single-use variations. You’ll be able to charge up to four batteries of either size at one time with its 4,000mW of power, taking four to eight hours to get them back to full (after using them pre-charged straight out of the package first, of course).

If you already have a charger and/or are looking to increase your stockpile of batteries, Amazon is offering some good deals on Duracell’s other rechargeable battery multi-packs. You’ll find a 4-pack of AAA batteries under $13, after clipping the on-page 10% off coupon; a 4-pack of AA batteries coming in just above $13, as well as mixed package of four AAAs with four AAs for $27. You can also browse through Duracell’s official Amazon storefront here for more bulkier (and also non-rechargeable) packages.

For more direct charging needs – mainly your personal devices like smartphones and laptops, there’s plenty of options to consider in our smartphone accessory hub, like the Baseus 65W 7-in-1 Charging Station that is seeing a 50% discount at the moment, or you could consider getting a totable power station to carry along with you wherever you go, like Anker’s PowerCore Reserve 60,000mAh power station that was designed for personal usage rather than supporting whole camps. If you are looking for larger appliance-powering units, you’ll find them in our Green Deals hub or even our Hangover Prime Day Green Deals hub that has held on to discounts far longer than we expected.

Duracell Ion Speed 1000 Battery Charger Features:

Recharge your batteries in 4 to 8 hours with 4000 mW of charging power. You can recharge 2 or 4 AA and/or AAA NIMH batteries from any brand at a time, and with auto shut-off and an LED Charge Status Indicator, you’ll know when charging is complete. Batteries can be recharged for 10 years or up to 400 times, whichever comes first; Duracell Rechargeable batteries will hold a charge for up to 1 year when not in use.

