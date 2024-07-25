Save 50% on Baseus’ 7-in-1 65W AC/USB-C power station surge protector at $30

The official Baseus Amazon storefront is now offering a deep deal on its 65W 7-in-1 Charging Station at $29.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon and apply code VN2LEAVM at checkout. This is regularly $60 multi-function charging unit that is now 50% off the going rate. Today’s deal is matching the previous deal price to deliver the lowest we can find on a device that delivers specs and features well above it pay grade with today’s discount.

This charging station expands a single flat AC outlet with three AC plugs, a pair of USB-C ports, and two USB-A jacks, all of which in a relatively compact housing that works at home, in your EDC kit, or otherwise.

Both of the USB-C ports support up to 65W of power output for “fast charging most laptops and smartphones on the market” by way of “5th-gen GaN technology for higher chip integration and energy conversion with quicker response.”

You’ll also find a top-mounted button with an LED ring for manual control over the power passthrough (you can turn it all off without unplugging it from the wall), alongside 1200 joules of surge protection to safeguard whatever gear you have jacked in just in case of power spikes and the like.

Baseus65W 7-in-1 Charging Station features:

Baseus PowerCombo Pro contains 3 AC outlets, 2 USB-C and 2 USB-A ports, satisfy all your charging needs with just the one! Mini and compact design makes it easier to carry around when you are on the go. Both type-C ports support maximum 65W output for fast charging most laptops and cell phones on the market. 5th-gen GaN technology offers a higher chip integration and energy conversion with quicker response. Baseus charging station adopts digital control technology with a master chip to detect malfunctions like overload, over-voltage, over-current, short circuit, etc., and actively cuts the power off, protecting your charging safety.

