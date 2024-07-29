Amazon just brought back all-time lows on Apple’s 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro at $500 off

While you can still score all-time lows on the 14-inch model at up to $300 off, Amazon just brought back massive price drops on Apple’s 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro models at $500 off. Folks looking to bring home the larger form-factor carrying Apple’s M3 Pro chip are in luck here, as both the 18GB and 36GB configurations have returned to the lowest prices we have tracked. You can now score the 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro with the 512GB SSD and 18GB of RAM is at $1,999 shipped as well as the same model with 36GB of RAM at $2,399 shipped. Both deals are live on the Silver and Space Black models to match Amazon’s all-time low pricing. Regularly $2,499 and $2,899, you’re looking at straight up $500 cash discounts on some of the best Apple laptops you can buy.

While the M3 Pro chip MacBooks might be overkill for some, they are the most affordable way to land Apple’s Space Black paint job and come in at well below the the M3 Pro Max chip that is most certainly overboard for most. The M3 models are just fine and, starting at $1,399 ($100 off), are still a wonderful purchase, but if you want the extra horsepower and the stealthy black treatment, you can do a whole lot worse than today’s $500 price drops.

We might very well see Apple bring the new M4 chip over to its MacBook Pro lineup sometime this fall, but you’ll be waiting quite a while before you see those machines get anywhere near the $500 price drops we are tracking here today. We do expect to see new MacBook Pro models that feature the M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max chips, but we do not expect any major changes to the form-factor.

Looking to go with the more affordable MacBook Air instead? Best Buy is now offering the M2 models back down at the $799 low with the newer M3 variants starting at $850.

Apple M3 Pro MacBook Pro features:

The Apple M3 Pro chip, with a 12-core CPU and 18-core GPU, delivers amazing performance for demanding workflows like manipulating gigapixel panoramas or compiling millions of lines of code. M3 Max, with an up to 16-core CPU and up to 40-core GPU, drives extreme performance for the most advanced workflows like rendering intricate 3D content or developing transformer models with billions of parameters. Go all day thanks to the power-efficient design of Apple silicon. The MacBook Pro laptop delivers the same exceptional performance whether it’s running on battery or plugged in. (Battery life varies by use and configuration. See apple.com/batteries for more information.) The 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display features Extreme Dynamic Range, over 1000 nits of brightness for stunning HDR content, up to 600 nits of brightness for SDR content, and pro reference modes for doing your best work on the go. (The display has rounded corners at the top.

