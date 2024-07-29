Amazon’s Echo Pop smart Alexa speaker Prime Day deal is back at just $18 (Reg. $40, selling out quick)

If you didn’t get a chance to scoop up the Prime Day Echo Pop deal, Best Buy has brought it back. You can now land one of Amazon’s handy little Alexa speakers down at $17.99 with free shipping for My Best Buy members (free to sign up right here). While we could see Amazon price match here at some point, the already affordable smart speaker is still sitting at the full $40 there and is selling out quick at Best Buy. This $18 deal has really only ever come around a few times since launch and it’s usually only during events like Prime Day, so you better scoop one up now if you’re interested.

The Echo Pop delivers some of the best value out there at a price like this. It’s not the loudest thing out there, nor does it deliver the absolute best sound quality, but at $18 it does deliver a more than compelling experience with Alexa at the ready. It can stream your music, allow you to talk to Alexa (Alexa is listening when the light bar glows in blue), and control compatible smart home gear as well – smart plugs, lights, and more. It’s a great little speaker for bedrooms, kitchens, and small offices.

This deal is sitting alongside a larger Amazon gear sale at Best Buy as well as its now live Back to School sale loaded with offers on Apple products, smart TVs, and more. You can jump in on those right here, but you better act fast on the Echo Pop before it sells out.

Echo Pop smart speaker features:

Echo Pop – This compact smart speaker with Alexa features full sound that’s great for bedrooms and small spaces. Small enough to blend in and mighty enough to stand out.

Control music with your voice – Ask Alexa to play music, audiobooks, and podcasts from your favorite providers like Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, Sirius XM and more. Connect via Bluetooth to stream throughout your space.

Make any space a smart space – Easily control compatible smart home devices like smart plugs or smart lights with your voice or the Alexa App.

Life just got easier – Have Alexa set timers, check the weather, read the news, re-order paper towels, make calls, answer questions, and more.

