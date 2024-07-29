Apple’s regularly $69 1-meter black braided Thunderbolt 4 USB-C Pro Cable just dropped to a wild $29

Justin Kahn -
AppleVerizon
Reg. $69 $29

Update 7/29: This deal appears to be back in stock once again…good luck!

Verizon is landing today with a total out of nowhere Apple deal, but it’s a very good one. You can now score the official 1-meter Apple Thunderbolt 4 USB-C Pro Cable down at just $28.97. This is a regularly $69 Apple cable at what can only be described as a wildly low price. You’re landing Apple’s official black braided, pro-grade Thunderbolt cable here at the lowest price we have ever tracked. Not only is it now in the price range of other bargain bin Thunderbolt cables, but it has never dropped below $59.50 at Amazon and almost never goes on sale anywhere. Yes, there are less pricey options out there, even with today’s deal, but if you have ever dealt with some of the random issues with those options when it comes to using more pro-grade gear– think audio interfaces, displays, and the like – the $29 at Verizon today is seriously enticing if you need one. 

Apple describes its Thunderbolt 4 USB-C Pro Cable as a tangle-free braided solution that spans 1 meter in length and supports “Thunderbolt 3, Thunderbolt 4, and USB 4 data transfer up to 40Gb/s.” That’s on top of the USB 3 data transfer at up to 10Gb/s, DisplayPort video output (HBR3), and 100W charging action. 

It can be used to connect a Mac with Thunderbolt 3 or 4 (USB-C) ports as well as Thunderbolt (USB-C) and USB displays as well as devices “such as Studio Display, Pro Display XDR, docks, and hard drives.” It can even link iPhone 15 Pro to Mac. 

This deal might not last long so grab it now if you’re interested. 

Apple Thunderbolt 4 USB-C Pro Cable features:

  • Transfer data at up to 40Gb/s
  • USB 3.2 data transfer at up to 10Gb/s
  • DisplayPort video output (HBR3)
  • Connect to Thunderbolt (USB-C) and USB devices and displays
  • Up to 100 watts of power delivery
  • Braided design that coils without tangling
  • Passive cable
  • Thunderbolt logo helps it stand out from other cables
  • Daisy-chain up to six Thunderbolt 3 devices

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Verizon

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Get plenty of reach with Greenworks’ 80V 10-inch cord...
Amazon just knocked AirPods 2 within $1 of the Prime Da...
Native Union’s classic genuine leather Apple AirT...
Trek’s Electra Cruiser Go! e-bikes return to $1,200 (...
Clean smarter not harder with Roborock’s S8 Pro U...
Samsung’s 2024 EVO microSD cards with 10-yr. warr...
Massive PlayStation Summer sale now live! Over 4,700 PS...
Play your cards right with this ESR magnetic wallet at ...
Load more...
Show More Comments