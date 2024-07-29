Apple’s regularly $69 1-meter black braided Thunderbolt 4 USB-C Pro Cable just dropped to a wild $29

Update 7/29: This deal appears to be back in stock once again…good luck!

Verizon is landing today with a total out of nowhere Apple deal, but it’s a very good one. You can now score the official 1-meter Apple Thunderbolt 4 USB-C Pro Cable down at just $28.97. This is a regularly $69 Apple cable at what can only be described as a wildly low price. You’re landing Apple’s official black braided, pro-grade Thunderbolt cable here at the lowest price we have ever tracked. Not only is it now in the price range of other bargain bin Thunderbolt cables, but it has never dropped below $59.50 at Amazon and almost never goes on sale anywhere. Yes, there are less pricey options out there, even with today’s deal, but if you have ever dealt with some of the random issues with those options when it comes to using more pro-grade gear– think audio interfaces, displays, and the like – the $29 at Verizon today is seriously enticing if you need one.

Apple describes its Thunderbolt 4 USB-C Pro Cable as a tangle-free braided solution that spans 1 meter in length and supports “Thunderbolt 3, Thunderbolt 4, and USB 4 data transfer up to 40Gb/s.” That’s on top of the USB 3 data transfer at up to 10Gb/s, DisplayPort video output (HBR3), and 100W charging action.

It can be used to connect a Mac with Thunderbolt 3 or 4 (USB-C) ports as well as Thunderbolt (USB-C) and USB displays as well as devices “such as Studio Display, Pro Display XDR, docks, and hard drives.” It can even link iPhone 15 Pro to Mac.

This deal might not last long so grab it now if you’re interested.

Apple Thunderbolt 4 USB-C Pro Cable features:

Transfer data at up to 40Gb/s

USB 3.2 data transfer at up to 10Gb/s

DisplayPort video output (HBR3)

Connect to Thunderbolt (USB-C) and USB devices and displays

Up to 100 watts of power delivery

Braided design that coils without tangling

Passive cable

Thunderbolt logo helps it stand out from other cables

Daisy-chain up to six Thunderbolt 3 devices

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!