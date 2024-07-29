Clean smarter not harder with Roborock’s S8 Pro Ultra Wi-Fi robot vacuum and mop at return $950 low (Today only, $650 off)

Courtesy of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum & Mop for $949.99 shipped. Usually sitting at its $1,600 price tag, we only saw it fall as low as $1,200 in 2023 during Black Friday sales, with 2024 bringing far greater discounts on this advanced cleaning solution. We saw the first of these 1-day discounts bring costs down to $1,000 in March, with repeats seen in April and May. During the recent Prime Day event we saw things drop further to the new $950 low, with today’s deal repeating the savings for those of you who missed out before. It lands here today as a 41% markdown that takes $650 off the tag, returning it to the all-time lowest price we have tracked.

One of the most advanced models from the Roborock pantheon, the S8 Pro Ultra arrives with an upgraded 6,000Pa suction behind a DuoRoller Riser brush that ensures fewer hair tangles and better collections of debris from the deepest recesses of your carpets. It has been given an updated VibraRise 2.0 mopping system for a wider cleaning zone as it goes, as well as higher-speed scrubbing power and consistent pressure so that it can “clean anything and everything, from Coca-Cola to dried-on ketchup spills, effortlessly.”

With a battery that can keep it going for up to 180 minutes at a time, its paired LiDAR tech and new ReactiveAI 2.0 object avoidance provides more maneuverability to avoid the everyday objects that might fall across its paths alongside efficient mapping/planning of your home and its cleaning needs. It also happens to come with the brand’s RockDock Ultra station that acts as a receptacle for all the debris that is collected, while also cleaning, drying, and refilling the robot’s onboard water tank. Head below to learn more.

For more upgraded smart tech to enhance your living spaces, head over to our smart home hub, where you’ll also find green appliances like the LG Smart All-in-One Electric Washer and Ventless Dryer that is supported by AI-functionality and can be placed anywhere, or this 4-pack of Linkind Matter smart plugs that have dropped to a new low price – amounting to $5.50 per plug. If you’ve been wanting to better prepare against storm-caused power outages, there’s also EcoFlow’s short-term home backup sale that is seeing up to $2,799 in backup power savings or Bluetti’s ongoing Prime Day sale that is taking up to $4,428 off its units. Both sales end July 31.

Roborock S8 Pro Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop features:

Self-washingWashes robot mop automatically during cleanup and when finished so you don’t have to after each use

Self-dryingSafely dries the washed mop and bottom of the dock with warm air, preventing mold growth and unpleasant odors even in wet weather

Self-emptyingAutomatically empties dust and dirt after each cleanup, allowing for up to 7 weeks without changing the dust bag (Actual emptying interval will depend on use habits and environmental factors)

Self-refilling & self-cleaningRefills the robot water tank during cleanup for a maximum mopping range of over 300 sqm (3230 sqft)-free your time with the self-cleaning design that cleans the bottom of the dock for easier maintenance

Intelligent mop liftingAutomatically lifts the mop up to 5 mm, making it possible to mop floors and vacuum carpets in one run without wetting the carpet

Level up your carpet cleaningCarpet Boost+ system that’ll leave your carpet mess-free from pet hair to bread crumbs, while the hair pick-up rate increases by 30% compared to Roborock S7

Comprehensive app controlCleaning control is in your hands: Use the Roborock App to see exact mopping and vacuuming routes, adjust suction power, vibration strength, water flow, invisible walls and more

Smart suggestion for No-Go zonesAutomatically detects easy-to-get-stuck places and suggests No-Go Zones to prevent your robot vacuum from getting caught in small spaces

Voice controlAmazon Alexa, Google Home, and Siri Shortcuts support let you command your robot with the power of your voice-start cleaning with a simple voice command

