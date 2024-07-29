Get plenty of reach with Greenworks’ 80V 10-inch cordless polesaws  from $203.50 lows

Amazon is now offering the Greenworks 80V 10-inch Cordless Electric Polesaw for $203.50 shipped. Normally fetching $300, this first-generation model has been seeing minor discounts peppered in throughout the months since 2024 began, with the biggest seeing a fall to $238 during Memorial Day sales. In July the price has been steadily getting lower – first to $238 once again, followed by $236 (with other sites going as low as $224). Today it’s undercutting all its previous prices as a larger 32% markdown, carving $96.50 off the price tag and landing it at a new all-time low.

This 80V first-generation polesaw arrives to help you tackle light and heavy duty trimming jobs alike, sporting a 10-inch chain and bar that can make up to 83 cuts on a single charge of the included 2.0Ah battery. The brushless motor allows for twice the torque while improving performance and extending the motor’s lifespan, and it also has a handy automatic oiler function that keeps the chain lubricated so you don’t have to. You won’t have to ever manage the stress or headaches of pull strings again, as its been given a push-button start for less delay between deciding to do some tree branch trimming and actually starting the work.

You’ll also find this models second-generation counterpart discounted to a new $220 low from its usual $280 rate. While it does sport the same general design features – like the push button start, the brushless motor, and the automatic oiler system – it does have a few slight differences/upgrades. Its cutting capacity is bumped up to 135 cuts on a single charge while its form has been given a more ergonomically comfortable shape alongside its 3-piece aluminum shaft that extends to a maximum length of 14 feet (as opposed to the 2-piece shaft of the above model).

We spotted a great deal on the EGO Power+ 21-Inch 56V Self-Propelled Cordless Lawn Mower and 580 CFM Cordless Leaf Blower combo earlier this morning that has dropped the bundle to a new all-time low, giving you a well-rounded lawncare package for under $600. You’ll find more electric tool discounts in our Green Deals hub alongside other sales on EVs, power stations, outdoor smart devices, and more.

Greenworks 80V 10-inch Cordless Electric Polesaw features:

10” CHAIN AND BAR : high performance for quick cutting ¼” Chain and up to 83 cuts per charge

Brushless MOTOR TECHNOLOGY : 2 x more torque. Provides more power, longer runtime, quiet operation, and extended motor life

AUTOMATIC OILER : delivers proper chain lubrication and increased productivity

EASY ADJUST CHAIN TENSIONING : for easy bar and chain maintenance

EASY TO USE : push button start, no gas or fumes, no carburetor, no spark plug, and no starter rope

WHAT IS INCLUDED : 80V 10-Inch polesaw, scabbard, 2.0Ah battery, charger, wrench, strap, operator’s manual

