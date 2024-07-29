Play your cards right with this ESR magnetic wallet at just $9 today (Save 36%)

We track plenty of deals on magnetic wallets for iPhones around here, but very few of them land at a seriously low price as this one from ESR. The brand’s official storefront on Amazon is now offering its 3-card magnetic wallet with black carbon fiber finish at $8.99 Prime shipped. Folks without Prime can dodge shipping fees by checking out with at least $35 in their cart. Today’s deal serves a solid 36% discount on this particular variant that’s been regularly fetching $14 for the last few months. This is one of the lowest prices we have tracked for this MagSafe accessory from a brand we feature a lot around here, and you can score the same wallet at the same price in black, brown, and grey as well.

This ESR MagSafe wallet is made out of vegan leather, and it comes with enough space for up to three cards. It also has a finger loop that let’s you secure the phone with a good grip while holding it. The magnetic wallet sits firmly in place at the back of your phone, and ESR says the magnetic lock on this is “more than 2.5x stronger than the official MagSafe wallet.”

If you are looking for alternatives, then the deal we tracked a few days back that drops Spigen’s 6-card magnetic wallet to $27 is still going strong. Alternatively, you can also check out ESR’s new bi-fold wallet with built-in Find My that’s now available starting $38.

ESR Magnetic Wallet for iPhones features:

Compatibility: only compatible with iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max, 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max, 13, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max, 12, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, official magnetic cases, and ESR HaloLock cases; not compatible with iPhone 13/12 mini

Stronger Magnetic Lock: the ESR magnetic phone case with 3,000 g of holding force is 275% stronger than the official brand to ensure that your wallet stand stays securely locked on

All in One Pocket: lightweight design attaches seamlessly to the back of your phone and holds 1–3 cards equally secure thanks to the dynamic tension spring inside the card holder

Secure Grip: finger loop on the back gives you a comfortably better grip on the go, and quickly folds flat when you’re ready to pocket your phone

Instant Card Access: get the card you need when you need it without having to detach your wallet by simply inserting your finger into the specially designed bottom cutout

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!