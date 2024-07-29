Play your cards right with this ESR magnetic wallet at just $9 today (Save 36%)

Karthik Iyer -
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesESR
36% off $9
ESR magnetic wallet on the back of an iphone.

We track plenty of deals on magnetic wallets for iPhones around here, but very few of them land at a seriously low price as this one from ESR. The brand’s official storefront on Amazon is now offering its 3-card magnetic wallet with black carbon fiber finish at $8.99 Prime shipped. Folks without Prime can dodge shipping fees by checking out with at least $35 in their cart. Today’s deal serves a solid 36% discount on this particular variant that’s been regularly fetching $14 for the last few months. This is one of the lowest prices we have tracked for this MagSafe accessory from a brand we feature a lot around here, and you can score the same wallet at the same price in black, brown, and grey as well.

This ESR MagSafe wallet is made out of vegan leather, and it comes with enough space for up to three cards. It also has a finger loop that let’s you secure the phone with a good grip while holding it. The magnetic wallet sits firmly in place at the back of your phone, and ESR says the magnetic lock on this is “more than 2.5x stronger than the official MagSafe wallet.”

If you are looking for alternatives, then the deal we tracked a few days back that drops Spigen’s 6-card magnetic wallet to $27 is still going strong. Alternatively, you can also check out ESR’s new bi-fold wallet with built-in Find My that’s now available starting $38.

ESR Magnetic Wallet for iPhones features:

  • Compatibility: only compatible with iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max, 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max, 13, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max, 12, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, official magnetic cases, and ESR HaloLock cases; not compatible with iPhone 13/12 mini
  • Stronger Magnetic Lock: the ESR magnetic phone case with 3,000 g of holding force is 275% stronger than the official brand to ensure that your wallet stand stays securely locked on
  • All in One Pocket: lightweight design attaches seamlessly to the back of your phone and holds 1–3 cards equally secure thanks to the dynamic tension spring inside the card holder
  • Secure Grip: finger loop on the back gives you a comfortably better grip on the go, and quickly folds flat when you’re ready to pocket your phone
  • Instant Card Access: get the card you need when you need it without having to detach your wallet by simply inserting your finger into the specially designed bottom cutout

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
ESR

About the Author

Karthik Iyer

Karthik Iyer is a writer at 9to5Toys, serving recommendations and deals on PC, games, computing parts, and other gaming accessories.
Apple’s regularly $69 1-meter black braided Thund...
Get plenty of reach with Greenworks’ 80V 10-inch cord...
Amazon just knocked AirPods 2 within $1 of the Prime Da...
Native Union’s classic genuine leather Apple AirT...
Trek’s Electra Cruiser Go! e-bikes return to $1,200 (...
Clean smarter not harder with Roborock’s S8 Pro U...
Samsung’s 2024 EVO microSD cards with 10-yr. warr...
Massive PlayStation Summer sale now live! Over 4,700 PS...
Load more...
Show More Comments