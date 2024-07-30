Don’t miss this powerful 3-port 160W car charger with 100W USB-C at just $33 today (Save 34%)

If you’re looking for a reliable car charger with multiple ports and enough power for all your gear, then look no further than this Baseus 160W USB-C car charger at $33.21 shipped. Don’t forget to clip the on-page 27% coupon to see the discounted price at checkout. Today’s deal knocks $17 or 34% off the regular $50 price of this powerful charger to land it within $3 of the lowest price we can find for it on Amazon. It marks one of the lowest prices we have tracked for it, and it even beats out the current sale price of $40 on Anker’s 167.5W model which carries a $50 price tag.

This Baseus 160W car charger that’s discounted today comes with two USB-C and a single USB-A port. One of the two USB-C ports can deliver up to 100W of power, which is enough to charge even a MacBook when you’re on the move. The other two ports can deliver up to 30W, and you can use all three of them simultaneously to either charge all your gear at once or ensure others in the car get to charge their phone or a laptop, too. This particular unit is compact and easy to carry around, and it even ships with a cable to be used with the 100W USB-C port.

If you are looking for something a little lighter on your wallet, then you might want to check out the 60W Baseus car charger that’s down to $16 from its usual price of $26. It comes with a USB-C and a Lightning connector that can be pulled to a maximum length of 27 inches.

Baseus 160W USB-C car charger features:

Baseus latest and unique 160W USB C Car Charger that supports PPS PD3.0 QC5.0 fast charging, 3 ports 100W+30W+30W independent fast charging technology, single port power will not decrease when 3 ports are used at the same time, can quickly charge 3 devices at the same time.

Baseus car charger adapter built-in intelligent circuit design protects against short circuiting, Certified RoHS, CE & FCC, Protects devices from overheated and over-currents, overcharging and short circuits. Charging will be automatically stopped when the battery is full.

The advanced PC material body features scratch-resistant will keep it sturdy and let your car phone charger always looks like new. Excellent design of the soft LED light makes it effortless to find the charging port in the dark.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!