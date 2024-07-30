Tackle projects like a pro with two Energizer headlamps at a mere $5 each (22% off)

Prime members can now head over to Amazon and score this 2-pack of Energizer Universal+ LED Headlamps for $10.10 shipped. Sticking close to $13 over the last year, you’re looking at a 22% discount that’s now ready and waiting. At just $5 per headlamp, these are worth adding to your toolkit when you wind up working early in the morning, late at night, or in a dimly lit area. Today’s offer marks the second-best price we’ve tracked since November 2022. Learn more about these headlamps when you keep reading down below.

These affordable headlamps provide enough light to illuminate a 40-meter path directly in front of you. They are bound to come in handy when tackling dimly-lit projects or heading out for a late-night walk. Not only does the LED shine bright white, but also red which is said to help improve visibility at night. These operate using two AA batteries each, four are included with your purchase. If you keep rechargeable batteries at home like I do, you’ll never need to worry about having backup power ready and waiting.

Energizer Universal+ LED Headlamps features:

Two (2) lightweight, durable Energizer Universal Plus LED Headlamps offer bright light for a variety of activities. Includes four (4) Energizer MAX AAA alkaline batteries

Lightweight, compact hands free light offers comfortable wear for a variety of activities

Headlamp with red light is ideal for indoor and outdoor activities that require two hands such as DIY projects and outdoor adventures at night

