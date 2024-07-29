A mere $11 Prime shipped brings home Govee’s 100-foot Bluetooth RGB light strip (50% off)

Courtesy of the official Govee storefront at Amazon, you can now find its 100-foot Smart Bluetooth Light Strip for $10.99 Prime shipped once the on-page 50% off coupon has been clipped. Folks without Prime can dodge shipping fees when checking out with $35 or more in their cart. The price before the coupon is what you’d usually need to fork over, effectively doubling today’s spending. While we did see this drop a couple dollars lower before, it involved stacking a coupon code that was hit or miss for some of our readers. Today’s deal however is available to all and a match for the second-best price we’ve tracked. Learn more about this smart light strip down below.

Spanning an impressive 100 feet in length, this Bluetooth-enabled light strip is about as budget-friendly as it can get. It’s a great way to add a vibrant or subtle glow to your space. While it doesn’t wield bells and whistles like voice assistant support or Wi-Fi connectivity, it can be controlled using the Govee app over Bluetooth. From there you can dial in the precise color you’re after or pick from one of the 64 preset scenes.

Another way to sprinkle some RGB into your space is with Corsair’s K70 RGB Pro mechanical gaming keyboard at $85. And don’t forget that you can keep the home upgrades coming when you bag four Linkind Matter smart plugs at just $5.50 each. This deal delivers a new all-time low, making now a solid time to automate a lamp, heater, fan, or just about anything else for a head-turning price.

100ft Extra Long Lighting: These LED strip lights for room are long enough to decorate and colorize larger areas giving you more coverage and more design options. Suitable for bedrooms, kitchens, stairs, dining rooms, ceilings, and home decorations.

Featured App Control: The Govee Home app allows extensive customization and management of the LED lighting strips within a 100ft/30m Bluetooth connection range, including music modes, scene modes, timers, and more, suitable for room decorations.

Light Up Your Music: The built-in, high-sensitivity mic allows you to sync the RGB LED strip lights to your favorite music, suitable for decor indoor. Choose from Dynamic mode for strong rhythms or calm mode for more relaxed get-togethers.

