Your office overhaul awaits with this dual monitor mount at under $23 (Reg. $38)

Over at Amazon you can currently find the official HUANUO storefront offering its Dual Monitor Mount for $22.79 shipped once the on-page 40% off coupon has been clipped. Frequently sold for $38, today’s offer slashes over $15 off and does in fact deliver 40% in savings. This deal beats Prime Day pricing by $1 and comes within $3 of the all-time low. Mounts like this are a great way to modernize your office without breaking the bank. Learn more about this unit down below.

Quickly declutter your desk with this dual monitor mount. It clamps onto the back or side of your desk and each arm supports up to 22 pounds of weight. Monitors can range anywhere from 13 to 30 inches in size, ensuring this flexible solution can last through a wide variety of hardware changes in years to come. I’m currently using something similar and can’t recommend solutions like this highly enough. Not only does it make things look better, it can also bolster ergonomics, helping alleviate neck and shoulder pain as well.

Keep the office overhaul going when you add some ambiance with Govee’s 100-foot Bluetooth RGB light strip at just $11 Prime shipped. This offer takes a notable 50% off, marking a return to the second-best price we’ve tracked. Oh, and you can add an incognito Bluetooth speaker to your space as well with Samsung’s new Dolby Atmos Music Frame at a $348 Amazon low.

HUANUO Dual Monitor Mount features:

Wide Compatibility: Dual monitor mount each arm can holds 2 monitors up to 30 inches, maximum load capacity 22 lbs, compatible screen backside VESA mounting holes 75x75mm or 100x100mm.

Flexible Adjustment: The dual monitor arm has a healthy range of adjustment that includes 16.63 inches of height adjustable, 45 degrees of tilt, 360 degrees of rotation, and 180 degrees of swivel. Various adjustment functions help placing your monitors to the position that fits you optimal. Work in ergonomic comfort.

Heavy Steel Fabrication: The dual monitor mount has excellnet sturdiness and stability because it is made of toughened steel, each monitor arm holds up to 22 lbs. One can also tighten or loosen each joint of the dual monitor mount to make movement tight or lose without fear of dropping over time.

Save 50% Desk Space: HUANUO dual monitor arm can lift two monitors up at the same time to save more than 50% of desktop space, especially suitable for small desktop. Additional concealed wiring design to hold the cords and keep them organized, keep your desk tidier, make work more comfortable.

Easy Installation: Double monitor mount with 2 separate mounting choices: “C” clamp and Grommet mount. “C” Clamp mount is the most common for home office use, fits over an an edge that’s free of obstructions on both the top and bottom of the desk, fits desktop thickness 0.39”-3.54”. Grommet mount fits desktop thickness 0.39”-2.76”, using the hole of the desk, offers supreme stability, can keeping your screen fixed firmly and safely in place.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!