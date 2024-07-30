Lowest price hits the new HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Mini wireless gaming mouse at $50 (38% off)

You can now score the new HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Mini wireless gaming mouse for just $49.99 shipped on Amazon. This lightweight gaming mouse has been fetching close to $70 since our previous mention, but today’s deal that serves a solid 38% discount on its original list price of $80, marks it down to the lowest price we have tracked for it on Amazon. Both black and white color variants of the mouse are currently discounted, and Best Buy is matching Amazon’s price today for them.

HperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Mini is a compact and lightweight gaming mouse that weighs 59 grams. This is one of those gaming mice that keeps the weight low without a honeycomb pattern design that’s known to collect dust overtime. At the heart of this gaming mouse is a HyperX 26K sensor with support for up to 26,000 DPI along with track speeds of up to 650 IPS. It supports both Bluetooth as well as a wireless connection via USB-C dongle, and it’s rated to last for up to 100 hours on a single charge. What I also love about this gaming mouse is that it doesn’t have too much RGB bling, and it also has NVIDIA Reflex validation to provide precise system latency stats on compatible monitors.

If you are looking for something a little lighter on your wallet, then you can still catch the deal we tracked yesterday that dropped the Glorious Model D- gaming mouse to $25 from its usual price of $50 on Amazon. These deals don’t stick around for a long time, so be sure to stay tuned to our PC gaming deals hub to be among the first to score them.

HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Mini gaming mouse features:

Mini and mighty! All the goodness of the Pulsefire Haste 2 Wireless, 1/6th less space! Featuring the same HyperX high-performance custom components, built for gamers with smaller hands, or who prefer smaller mice.

Up to 100 hours of battery life: Get up to 100 hours of battery life on a full charge, so you’ll spend more time racking up wins, and less time charging on the sidelines. You can even play while charging with the included cable.

Dual wireless connectivity modes: Use the dongle to connect via 2.4GHz wireless or use Bluetooth Mode to connect to compatible devices.

Easier mouse movement for easier wins: Game at the speed of ultra-light with the Pulsefire Haste 2 Mini. Even with a solid upper shell, it weighs just 59g, designed to help you move quicker, game better, and feel less fatigue.

Incredibly precise HyperX 26K Sensor: Say hello to our HyperX 26K Sensor. It’s capable of up to 26,000 DPI natively and can track at speeds up to 650 IPS. With that level of precision, making clutch plays has never been easier.

