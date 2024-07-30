Never run out of juice for your gear with this 10K portable charger at just $12 today (60% off)

Courtesy of the official AINOPE storefront on Amazon, you can buy its 10,000mAh portable charger for $11.99 Prime shipped, after clipping the on-page 20% coupon and entering promo code 32XFYTBK at checkout. Folks without a Prime membership can dodge the shipping fee by checking out with items worth over $35. Today’s combined deal brings this regularly $30 portable charger down to the lowest prices we have tracked for it with an impressive 60% discount.

This AINOPE portable charger packs a 10,000mAh battery, and it comes with two USB-A and a single USB-C port. The Quick Charge-compatible USB-A ports can deliver up to 18W of power, whereas the USB-C can pump out steady 20W speeds. Its compact form-factor makes it super easy to carry around, and it also has an LED panel to show the battery percentage “in real-time.” This charger is only available in one color, and it ships with nylon USB-C and a regular USB-A cable.

If you are on the lookout for more accessories to keep your gear juiced up when you are on-the-go, then the deal we tracked a few days ago on the 60W Baseus car charger at $16 that’s down from its usual price of $26 is still up for grabs. It comes with a retractable cable and can power multiple devices simultaneously. Folks with an iPhone, on the other hand, can also snag LISEN’s MagSafe car mount charger at $19, which is seeing a 36% discount on its usual price of $30.

AINOPE Portable charger features:

One of the smallest and lightest 10,000mAh PD 3.0 power bank. AINOPE 10000mAh mini portable charger combines the most advanced PD 3.0 & QC 4.0 fast charging technologies – incredibly fast fuel your new iPhone 0 to 60% in 30mins, Samsung 0 to 80% in 30mins, nearly 3X faster than original 2.4A chargers. Perfect compatible with iPhone, Samsung, iPad, Earbuds and other usb c devices.

