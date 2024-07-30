Add OtterBox’s vibrant, antimicrobial All Day Apple Watch Band to your collection at $16.50 (Reg. $30)

Folks can now head over to Amazon and score an OtterBox All Day 42/44/45mm Apple Watch Band in Green Juice for $16.63 Prime shipped. If you don’t have Prime, check out with $35 or more to score free shipping. Routinely sold for $30, like you’ll find directly from OtterBox, this deal slashes more than 44% off. Even more notable is how close this gets to the all-time low, which was just $0.22 less. Bear in mind that there are a lot of colorways up for grabs, but this one currently has the lowest price. Across all styles, somewhere between $10-11 is the historical low. You can keep on reading to learn more about this band.

Ready to work with any 42/44/45mm Apple Watch, this vibrant watch band is certainly worth adding to your collection. It features a “premium soft touch, flexible and durable” design that boasts antimicrobial protection to help ward off bacteria. OtterBox touts that this style features a breathable and sweatproof construction. I don’t know about you, but I don’t see green Apple Watch bands out in the wild very often. So this solution should stand out from the crowd, which is a perk given just how popular Apple Watch has become.

This isn’t the only band we’ve seen go on sale. In fact, right now you can score Native Union’s Italian Nappa leather and Nubuck bands at $40. This marks a 33% discount that’s definitely worth your time. And if there are days when you want to wear a more traditional timepiece, check out this Timex Waterbury chronograph watch at $94.

OtterBox All Day Apple Watch Band features:

Compatible with Apple Watch 42mm/44mm/45mm

Premium soft touch, flexible and durable watch band for all-day comfort and confidence

Lasting antimicrobial protection helps protect band exterior against many common bacteria. It does not protect you or the watch.

Individual style that is sweatproof and breathable

