Elevate your Apple Watch with Native Union’s Italian Nappa leather and Nubuck bands at $40 (33% off)

If you just picked up a new Apple Watch during the Prime Day sales (just about all Series 9 configs are $100 off right now) or are perhaps just to looking to refresh the one you already had, we have spotted some solid price drops on the genuine Italian Nappa leather Native Union bands today via the brand’s official Amazon storefront. Regularly $60, you’ll find both the 40mm and 45mm models down at $39.99 shipped from the usual $60 price tag. This is 33% in savings and the lowest we can find. Both sizes will accommodate just about any Apple Watch right back to Series 1 and right through to Series 9 (as well as the SE and SE 2 models).

Today’s 33% price drops deliver the lowest prices we have tracked all year on most sizes and colorways here – some of them have gone for a touch less, but it’s generally rare to see any of them go for less than $55.

These bands are made from a genuine Italian Nappa leather with a soft Nubuck leather lining to rest up against your wrist. You’ll also find a subtle stitch detail just under the lugs, akin to higher-end leather straps made for luxury-level timepieces, alongside a stainless steel finish on the hardware, including the buckle and lug connectors.

If you had something more premium, handmade, and unique in mind, we are still offering exclusive all-time low pricing on the new Burton Goods full-grain leather cuff Apple Watch Bands

Native Union Italian Nappa leather Apple Watch band features:

A classic yet modern look for your Apple Watch, designed to be an understated accent for any occasion or everyday wear. Compatible with Series 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, SE, SE 2 in 38/40/41mm. Crafted with genuine Italian Nappa leather that’ll age beautifully over time to develop a patina unique to you. Built for the minimalist with subtle details & a slim form to enhance the sleek aesthetic of your Apple Watch. Elegant stainless steel finishing that complements your watch face & attaches effortlessly.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!