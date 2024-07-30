Score NZXT’s H5 Elite PC case with tempered glass panels and included RGB fans at $80 Amazon low ($60 off)

Amazon just came through with a solid deal that drops NZXT’s H5 Elite ATX mid-tower case to $79.99 shipped. This is regularly a $140 chassis that’s now seeing an impressive 43% or $60 discount, marking its first big drop below $100. The H5 Elite mid-tower ATX case is now at the lowest price we have tracked for it since its debut on Amazon, which is $23 below its previous all-time low.

The highlight of NZXT’s H5 Elite is that it comes with an angled 120mm fan for GPU at the bottom, blowing fresh air straight through the GPU heatsink to keep it cool. In addition to the dedicated GPU fan, this model of H5 Elite also comes with two 140mm RGB fans on the front, along with an NZXT RGB connector. This mid-tower ATX chassis has plenty of room for all the high-end components you can think of using for your build, and it also offers clearance for up to 240mm and 280mm radiators on the top and front panels, respectively. NZXT cases are also known for having bridges, hooks, and straps to help with cable management, and this one’s no different.

We’ll scan for more deals on PC components and report them as they go live, so stay tuned to our PC gaming deals hub if you don’t want to miss any of them. And if you don’t want to go through the hassle of fetching all the components and building a PC from scratch, then you can also consider buying a prebuilt rig or a gaming laptop like the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 that’s discounted to $1,600 from its usual price of $2,000 today.

NZXT H5 Elite ATX mid-tower PC case features:

BUILT-IN RGB LIGHTING: Comes with two pre-installed 140mm RGB fans and a RGB controller for customizable lighting. Tempered glass panels show it all off.

DEDICATED GPU FAN: An angled 120mm fan draws air from below the case to provide direct cooling for your power-hungry graphics card.

SPACIOUS COOLING SUPPORT: Up to 280mm radiator support in the front, 240mm up top, and 120mm in the rear. Fits up to 6 fans including the dedicated GPU fan.

READY FOR PERFORMANCE: Fits most NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics cards with its 365mm max GPU clearance. Display your GPU vertically using the NZXT Vertical GPU Mounting Kit (sold separately).

EASILY MANAGE CABLES: Wide cable channels with hooks, bridges, and straps take the guesswork out of organized cable management.

