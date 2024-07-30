Stargaze in the comfort of home with Govee’s Star Projector at new $130 low (Save $50)

Amazon is offering the Govee Star Projector for $129.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $50 off coupon. Recently fetching $180 after falling from its original $270 MSRP, this new device from Govee has only seen two previous discounts since first releasing back in November – both of which repeated the same drop to the former $153 low. Today it comes in better than before, taking $50 off the price tag and marking a new all-time low.

This fun new device from Govee was designed to add some out-of-this-world beauty to your favorite spaces for immersive star gazing in the comforts of your home (especially if you live in a big city like me where stars are hard-found in the perpetually illuminated skies). The projector comes along with eight replaceable discs that each sport different galaxy designs – plus, there are 38 scene modes here along with a DIY RGB mode so you can personalize your patterns to fit your tastes. You can even set the projector to slowly rotate these images for a more dynamic visual spectacle, and it also sports 37 types of white noise to go along with projections to help you sleep at night. Settings, scenes, designs, etc. can all be found and adjusted through the Govee Home app when connected via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, or you can also connect it to your Alexa or Google Assistant for hands-free voice controls.

If you’re hoping for a similar projector that comes at a lower cost, worry not – Amazon is also offering the popular Rossetta Astronaut Projector for $36, after clipping the on-page 10% off coupon. Starting off with its most obvious difference, this model’s form factor takes the shape of an adorable stylized astronaut reclined upon a crescent moon. It provides 33 different color-changing and sound-activated lighting effects to paint the room in dazzling swaths of cosmic color. It doesn’t sport smart control functionality like the above model but does come with its own remote.

There’s plenty of Govee products seeing discounts over in our smart home hub, like the 42-inch Smart Wi-Fi Tower Fan that is sitting among its lowest prices or the 10-pack of Govee Glide Hexa Pro Light Panels that upgrade your space with some smart ambient lighting that can even sync up to your favorite tunes to dance along to the rhythm. You’ll find plenty more devices alongside these, all of them waiting to be added to your home’s ecosystem for easier and smarter living.

Govee Star Projector features:

Diverse Cosmic Projections: The Govee Star Projector provides 8 replaceable discs to visualize different universes. In addition, you can choose from 38 scene modes or design your own RGB colors to complement your indoor decorations.

Dynamic Starry Experience: Through the movement via diffusion or gathering, the star projector brings you an extraordinary starry sky experience. Adjust the brightness and movement speed of the star light via Govee Home App.

Rotating Cosmic Images: Using enhanced rolling projection, the star projector delivers a different image every second. Twist the screw ring to adjust the focal length for clearer images. Note: Place the projector within 1.5-2m from the wall.

Soothing White Noise: The ceiling projector has a built-in speaker, allowing you to choose from 37 types of white noise to match different projection effects. Press the top button to switch the music and adjust the volume.

Smart Control: Enjoy your star light projector with easy voice control after pairing with Alexa and Google Assistant. You can also utilize the convenient Timer, Wake Up, and Sleeping features on Govee Home App via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

Notice: The power adapter and power cable are packed together in the Accessory Kit box with the discs.

