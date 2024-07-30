Govee’s 42-inch Smart Wi-Fi Tower Fan keeps you cool with Siri support at $80 (Reg. $130)

Amazon shoppers can now cash in on a deal from the official Govee storefront which takes its 42-inch Smart Wi-Fi Tower Fan down to $79.99 shipped once the on-page $50 off coupon has been clipped. Usually sold for $130, today’s offer does in fact take $50 off and consequently, dishes out a 46% markdown. A quick Amazon search for similarly-sized fans shows just how competitive this offer is, with prices being similar or higher for solutions that in many instances aren’t even smart. Today’s deal comes within $10 of the all-time low which we saw only once before. Keep on reading to learn more about this fan.

This Govee fan stands 42 inches tall and integrates with Alexa, Google, and even Siri. This means you can toggle power and settings using the included remote, the Govee app, or your preferred smart home assistant. You’ll have 8 speeds and four modes at your disposal, with enough power to send a breeze up to 26 feet across a room. A built-in thermostat allows this unit to power on and off when specified temperature thresholds have been met. Other notable features include an LED display up top and an aromatherapy box where you can add essential oils to the air this fan moves around your space.

Stay cool in front of your fan while you let Worx’s Landroid L 20V robotic lawn mower tackle the yard. It’s down to $750, with more priced from $600. You can automate even more of your outdoor space with TP-Link’s smart dual-outlet Matter plug at $24.

GoveeLife 42-inch Smart Wi-Fi Tower Fan features:

Upgraded Version: The upgraded version of the tower fan for bedroom H7100 has a more stable base to ensure steady and safe airflow up to 25ft/s. With our improved design, you will experience a higher level of comfort and coolness.

Smart App & Voice Control: The tower fan connects to Wi-Fi, alexa, google assistant in seconds, you can easily control it anywhere and anytime. All the customization is possible via Govee Home App, such as schedule, 24H timer, mode and speed adjust, etc.

Auto Mode: The oscillating tower fan can automatically change speed relative to the ambient temperature, thanks to a built-in sensor. It also supports pairing with a Govee

