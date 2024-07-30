The battle begins anew with LEGO’s Super Mario Dry Bowser’s Castle expansion set for rare $97, more from $24

Amazon is now offering the LEGO Super Mario Dry Bowser Castle Battle Expansion Set for $97.07 shipped. Normally sitting at a $110 price tag, this building set spent the last year at its MSRP since releasing back in August 2023, with mid-June 2024 seeing the first discounts rolling in, but never falling under $103. July brought some more savings into the picture, dropping costs just under $102 in short-lived waves before a blink-and-you-missed-it $96.50 Amazon low dropped for a few hours earlier today, but you’re otherwise looking at the best Amazon price ever and an incredibly rare price drop.

Stacking up to 1,321 pieces, this spooky build assembles an alternative form of Bowser’s Castle based on the iteration of the villain that first appeared in the New Super Mario Bros video game after the king of the Koopas falls into the lava defeated, only to rise again to challenge his foes to another round. It comes packed with all sorts of other enemies too, like the bone Piranha Plant and a bone Goomba. You’ll of course be getting Dry Bowser as well – plus, Purple Toad too, who has been captured and held prisoner, waiting for heroes to rescue him.

More LEGO Super Mario discounts:

Be sure to also check out the all new LEGO Super Mario World 71438 Mario and Yoshi set that is officially available for pre-order ahead of its upcoming October release. Not only is this a 16-bit display-worthy figure of sorts, but it features movement actions from Yoshi that mimics the game mechanics, including an extending tongue! There’s plenty of big reveals and new releases coming August 1, so be sure to browse our LEGO hub for the full curated spread.

LEGO Super Mario Dry Bowser Castle features:

Detailed Dry Bowser Castle Battle Expansion Set (71423) – Children can recreate an iconic Super Mario location in the brick-built LEGO Super Mario world for coin-collecting play

5 LEGO Super Mario figures – Dry Bowser, a Magmaargh, a Bone Piranha Plant, a Bone Goomba and a Purple Toad

Rescue mission – Explore the castle with LEGO Peach, LEGO Mario or LEGO Luigi (figures not included) and use the crane to rescue the Purple Toad from the trap and topple Dry Bowser

Build a fun level – The buildable game set includes the Bone Piranha Plant and Bone Goomba, a Magmaargh attack function, gym, secret entrance, strategy room, Key Block and a Treasure Chest Block

Super Mario gift set for kids ages 8-10 – Give this 1,321-piece set as a birthday or holiday gift to kids who own a LEGO Super Mario Starter Course (71360, 71387 or 71403), which is needed for interactive play

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!