Get a first look at the new 16-bit LEGO Super Mario World – Mario and Yoshi set (pre-order now!)

Update: Go, go, go! The new Super Mario World: Mario & Yoshi set is now up for pre-order directly from LEGO!!

August is on the horizon and with it will be coming a wave of anticipated LEGO building sets, which we’ve been seeing leaks and official reveals for left and right for the last few months. After so many LEGO Star Wars news, we’re getting an unexpected change-up with a first look at new leaked images of the upcoming 71438 Super Mario World Mario & Yoshi set, courtesy of a Singaporean LEGO certified store, that is slated for an October release.

If you were around in 1990 and the years to follow, there’s a good chance you grew up with – or knew someone with – a Super Nintendo game system and one of its most popular games: Super Mario World. Growing up with this game is surreal to think about with the modern day systems on the market and the obvious advancements in gaming, but this set is a fun throwback to the 16-bit phenomenon and the wild, wacky world our pipe-venturing duo.

Stacking up to 1,215 pieces, the 71438 Super Mario World Mario & Yoshi set will be released October 1, 2024 and is now available for pre-order at $129.99 shipped. It is a wonderful ode to bygone days at the same time that it is a great display-worthy build to add to your shelves. It features a 16-bit version of the titular character of the franchise riding sweet, dependable Yoshi. It also looks like there is some movement action built into the design, with a hand crank that triggers Yoshi to both run in place and stick out his tongue.

Source: Jay’s Brick Blog

