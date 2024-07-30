Wildly low price hits Lenovo’s Legion Tower 5 desktop with Ryzen 7 and 4070 Super at $1,319 ($761 off)

You can now score Lenovo’s Legion Tower 5 gaming desktop with Ryzen 7 7700/16GB/1TB/4070 Super GPU for $1,318.50 shipped by entering coupon codes EXTRAFIVE and BUYMORELENOVO at checkout. By stacking these codes, you can save 36% on the Legion Tower desktop that regularly fetches $2,080. That’s straight up a $761 discount on a pretty powerful machine that can handle just about any modern AAA title out there with ease. This is one of those desktops that are frequently discounted across retailers, but today’s deal lands it at one of the lowest prices we can find. The same desktop with identical specifications is currently fetching $1,400 at Newegg with a lighter 32% discount.

Lenovo’s Legion Tower 5 Gen 8 desktop that’s discounted right now is powered by AMD’s 7 7700 gaming processor with 8 cores, 16 threads, and a max boost clock of up to 5.30GHz. It’s coupled with 16GB 5200MHz DDR5 memory and 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe Gen 4 SSD. Graphics are handled by an RTX 4070 Super GPU with 12GB of VRAM, which is plenty capable of powering through even some of the most demanding games out there. Lenovo is using a custom 120mm air cooler to tame the CPU temperatures, and the case is also fitted with three ARGB fans, circulating air through its mesh panels.

Some other highlights of this desktop include an 850W PSU with 80+ gold rating, a good selection of ports including a couple of USB ports at the top along with a headphone/mic combo jack, an included keyboard and mouse to get you started, and 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, among other things. This desktop is an absolute steal at this price, so grab it while you can if you’re looking to buy a new one or upgrade from your existing rig.

Folks who can’t have a stationary setup and prefer gaming on a laptop instead can consider the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop that’s down to $1,600 today from its usual price of $2,000. It’s not nearly as powerful as the Legion Tower 5 desktop, but it’s nothing sort of a portable powerhouse with a 14-inch OLED panel attached to it.

Lenovo Legion Tower 5 gaming desktop features:

Play over 100 high-quality games with your new PC and 3 months of Xbox Game Pass-including EA Play. With new games added all the time, there’s always something new to play. Download and play in full fidelity or play console games from the cloud with connected controller.

Demanding gamers demand the fastest processor in the game to get the W on the battlefield. From AAA to esports, AMD Ryzen processors power elite gaming experiences for high FPS in your favorite titles. Whether you need a rig strong enough to seamlessly game and stream simultaneously or to power your unbelievable clutch play, get the competitive edge with AMD Ryzen Series desktop processors.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs are beyond fast for gamers and creators. They’re powered by the ultra-efficient NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture which delivers a quantum leap in both performance and AI-powered graphics. Experience lifelike virtual worlds with ray tracing and ultra-high FPS gaming with the lowest latency. Discover revolutionary new ways to create and unprecedented workflow acceleration.

