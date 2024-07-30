Worx’s 4V 3-speed screwdriver fits right in to any toolbox at $30 for today only (Reg. $50)

Courtesy of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Worx 4V 3-Speed Screwdriver for $29.99 shipped. Normally fetching $50, this device has gotten far more discount love from Amazon over the last year, where it currently matches in price. After ending 2023 at the $20 low during Christmas sales, in 2024 we’ve seen an uptick in these 1-day sales from Best Buy, with the first landing in May and another in June – both of which brought costs down to $24. Today’s deal may not fall so low, but it still comes in as a solid $20 price cut that gives you the fourth-best price we have tracked – $10 above the all-time low from Black Friday.

Weighing in at only 1.5 pounds, this electric screwdriver tops out at no-load speed of 300 RPM, with a max torque of 44 inch-pounds and a max soft torque of 22 inch-pounds. It all functions off the press of a button too, so considering its size and operation, it’s certainly a handy device that will make working in tighter spaces all the easier. You’ll get about 45 continuous minutes of use out of a single charge, though most people will likely use it in short bursts that drastically extends its actual battery life. It also comes with a carrying case and 12 drill bits.

You’ll also find a pair of Greenworks’ 80V 10-inch Polesaws at all-time lows – both the first generation and second generation models – that extend your wood-cutting reach up to 14 feet for trimming jobs around your yard/garden. You’ll find more electric tool discounts in our Green Deals hub, along with plenty of other eco-friendly gear like EVs, power stations, ENERGY STAR certified appliances, outdoor smart devices, and more.

Worx 4V 3-Speed Screwdriver features:

3 SpeedsA Slow, Medium, And Fast Setting To Cover All Common Screwdriving Applications. Slow Is For Backing Screws Out, Fast Is For Driving Large Fasteners

Easy To Grip DesignOmpact And Lightweight So That You Can Use It For Long Stretches Without Hand Fatigue. Plus, The Slim Design Makes It Easy To Get Into Tight Spaces

Low Battery LightSo You’Ll Know How Much Juice You Have Left, And Can Plug It Back Into Its Usb Type-C Charger And Get Fueled Back Up

2 Led LampsThis Screwdriver Has Headlights So That You Can Always See What You’Re Doing In Dark Spaces

Do It Yourself, Do It Better, Do It With WorxWorx Tools Are Engineered With Cutting-Edge Technology, And Above Modern Efficiency Standards, So You Can Build A Cost-Effective Tool Collection That’S Designed To Last

Comes With 12 Bits3 Phillips, 3 Slotted, 2 Torx, 2 Sq. Recess Inserts Bits; (1) 2” Power Bit, (1) ¼” Magnetic Bit Holder And A Durable Box Made From Plastic Injection Molding To Store Them In

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!