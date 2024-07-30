Worx’s 4V 3-speed screwdriver fits right in to any toolbox at $30 for today only (Reg. $50)

Courtesy of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Worx 4V 3-Speed Screwdriver for $29.99 shipped. Normally fetching $50, this device has gotten far more discount love from Amazon over the last year, where it currently matches in price. After ending 2023 at the $20 low during Christmas sales, in 2024 we’ve seen an uptick in these 1-day sales from Best Buy, with the first landing in May and another in June – both of which brought costs down to $24. Today’s deal may not fall so low, but it still comes in as a solid $20 price cut that gives you the fourth-best price we have tracked – $10 above the all-time low from Black Friday.
Weighing in at only 1.5 pounds, this electric screwdriver tops out at no-load speed of 300 RPM, with a max torque of 44 inch-pounds and a max soft torque of 22 inch-pounds. It all functions off the press of a button too, so considering its size and operation, it’s certainly a handy device that will make working in tighter spaces all the easier. You’ll get about 45 continuous minutes of use out of a single charge, though most people will likely use it in short bursts that drastically extends its actual battery life. It also comes with a carrying case and 12 drill bits.
You’ll also find a pair of Greenworks’ 80V 10-inch Polesaws at all-time lows – both the first generation and second generation models – that extend your wood-cutting reach up to 14 feet for trimming jobs around your yard/garden. You’ll find more electric tool discounts in our Green Deals hub, along with plenty of other eco-friendly gear like EVs, power stations, ENERGY STAR certified appliances, outdoor smart devices, and more.
Worx 4V 3-Speed Screwdriver features:
- 3 SpeedsA Slow, Medium, And Fast Setting To Cover All Common Screwdriving Applications. Slow Is For Backing Screws Out, Fast Is For Driving Large Fasteners
- Easy To Grip DesignOmpact And Lightweight So That You Can Use It For Long Stretches Without Hand Fatigue. Plus, The Slim Design Makes It Easy To Get Into Tight Spaces
- Low Battery LightSo You’Ll Know How Much Juice You Have Left, And Can Plug It Back Into Its Usb Type-C Charger And Get Fueled Back Up
- 2 Led LampsThis Screwdriver Has Headlights So That You Can Always See What You’Re Doing In Dark Spaces
- Do It Yourself, Do It Better, Do It With WorxWorx Tools Are Engineered With Cutting-Edge Technology, And Above Modern Efficiency Standards, So You Can Build A Cost-Effective Tool Collection That’S Designed To Last
- Comes With 12 Bits3 Phillips, 3 Slotted, 2 Torx, 2 Sq. Recess Inserts Bits; (1) 2” Power Bit, (1) ¼” Magnetic Bit Holder And A Durable Box Made From Plastic Injection Molding To Store Them In
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!