All-black waterproof Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth speaker floats to a new $109 Amazon low

We have seen a few fleeting deals on the more colorful Bose SoundLink Flex speakers for less, but it’s very rare we see the all-black model drop below $119 like we are today. The Lilac Purple dipped to $99 at Amazon for Prime Day, but we are now tracking one of the lowest prices ever on the black variant in new condition at $109 shipped. This is a regularly $149 Bluetooth speaker that, as far as I’m concerned, still hits just about as hard as anything in its weight class. Today’s deal marks a new Amazon all-time low on this colorway as well.

I have long been a fan of the Bose Bluetooth speaker sound quality. It tends to sound better than Apple’s speakers to my ears in just about any situation, and gives just about anything I have tested a run for its money in the audio reproduction department.

This one also features a sleek rounded rectangular “life-proof” design – it’s IP67-rated to safeguard it against water and dust wherever your adventures might take you (it even floats).

All of that is joined by your usual Bluetooth streaming action with 12 hours of battery life, USB-C charging, and onboard mics for taking calls – a single button press will engage your smartphone’s virtual assistant so you can bark orders at Siri or Google Assistant.

Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker features:

Sound for any all-day runway. The SoundLink Flex Bluetooth® speaker is the perfect chic musical sidekick, with a waterproof, dustproof, life-proof design that can handle whatever comes your way — with dazzling sound and deep bass. So whether you’re storming the city, hanging by the beach, or just having friends over for dinner, the powerful SoundLink Flex helps you elevate the moment.

