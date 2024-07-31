Bluetti’s latest AC50B portable power station covers personal needs at new $284 low (Reg. $399)

Bluetti’s official Amazon storefront is offering its new AC50B Portable Power Station for $284.05 shipped, after clipping the on-page 5% off coupon. Already down from its usual $399 price tag, its seen only two discounts since first releasing in March, with the two previous ones dropping prices to the same former $299 low – which is matched by Bluetti’s ongoing Prime Day sale pricing. Amazon isn’t pulling any punches with this limited-time deal, which comes in as a combined 29% markdown and will save you $115 in total at a new all-time low. You can also bundle the power station along with a 120W solar panel for $454, after clipping the on-page 5% off coupon.

The AC50B power station’s compact design weighs in at just 14.8 pounds and houses the LiFePO4 batteries that give it a more personal-focused 448Wh capacity as well as a 700W power output (peaking at 1,000W). There are six ports to cover your charging needs – two ACs, two USB-Cs, one USB-A, and one car port – plus, its rated for a minimum 10-year lifespan of continuous use, making it a sound investment for your trips out of town, whether that’s for cross-country, camping, or other purposes. Thanks to its turbo charging mode, you’ll be able to recharge 80% of its battery in just 45 minutes via a standard wall outlet, or with a 200W solar panel you can utilizing solar energy to regain a full battery in 3 hours, with other options as well. You’ll also have all the usual smart controls to monitor and adjust settings through the BLUETTI app on your tablet or smartphone.

As we mentioned before, Bluetti has an ongoing Prime Day sale that will be running through the end of the day, and after switching to its last phase, will be taking up to $3,898 off its offerings. There’s also EcoFlow’s home backup sale is taking up to $2,799 off power stations, backup power bundles, and accessories – including on its new DELTA Pro 3 power station. You can head to our usual Green Deals hub for the other latest discounts on eco-friendly gear and equipment.

Bluetti AC50B Portable Power Station features:

[Camping Essential] – With 448Wh power and 700W output, this portable power station juices your phone, laptop, and camping gear. At only 14.8 lbs, you can pack up this unit for a mountain trip.

[Safe & Stable] – AC50B employs LiFePO4 batteries, lasting 3000+ cycles, almost 10-year lifespan. BLUETTI AI-BMS prevents overcharging and short circuits, ensuring both safety and optimal performance.

[Fastest Charging] – Activate Turbo Charging Mode via the BLUETTI App for 580W AC input, 0-80% in 45 mins. Get a full charge in 3 hours via 200W solar, or efficiently charge by car or generator.

[6 Ports in 1 Station] – The AC50B boasts 6 outlets including 2×700W AC outlets, 1×15W USB-A port, 2×65W USB-C ports and 1×12V/10A car port. It easily handles almost anything on your trip.

[What You Get] – BLUETTI AC50B portable power storage, AC charging cable, solar charging cable, car charging cable, user manual.

