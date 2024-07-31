Score a deal on your Disney+ subscription with these discounted gift cards from $21.50 (Today only)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering some relatively rare deals on Disney+ streaming service gift cards. We don’t track deals on the Disney streaming service very often and the discounted gift cards for it perhaps even less so. This is a great way to extend your monthly subscription at a discount, but they can also make for quick, easy, and fun gifts folks likely weren’t expecting. You’ll find various denominations on sale right now starting from just over $21, but you’ll want to head below to check out the details before jumping in.

Be it for the kids or adults, and especially Star Wars fans, the Disney+ streaming services has, for the most part, proven itself to be worthy of a monthly subscription for many. But that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t try to snag a deal on it.

Today’s discounted Disney+ gift cards include $25, $50, and $100 denominations marked down to $21.50, $42.50, and $85. That’s 15% off and a solid deal on subscription fees.

However there are a few caveats to consider here. The most important of which is this:

Product can only be redeemed for Disney- billed monthly subscriptions to Disney+ and The Disney Bundle in the US; cannot be used for standalone annual Disney+ Premium subscription or a subscription that is not billed directly by Disney (e.g. billed by Hulu, Apple, Verizon, etc).

In other words, they can only be applied to subs that are billed monthly and those billed directly from Disney itself. Not a huge deal or anything, just something to keep in mind for folks accessing the service through other plans and those on the annual Disney+ Premium subscription.

Disney+ Gift Card T&C:

Purchase, use or acceptance of this gift card constitutes acceptance of the following terms:This card is redeemable solely for monthly subscriptions purchased directly from Disney+ on DisneyPlus.com. Valid only for U.S. residents, 18 years of age or older. To redeem, visit DisneyPlus.com/gift.

Upon redemption, the entire balance of your card will be redeemed toward your subscription. No partial redemption permitted. Cancellation of your subscription will be effective only when card balance is expended.

When card balance is expended, access to your subscription service(s) will end unless you provide another payment method or have another payment method on file, in which case monthly subscription charges will apply until you cancel. Not refundable or redeemable for cash (unless required by law). Not for resale.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!