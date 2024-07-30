Let Worx’s AI-driven Landroid L 20V robotic lawn mower tackle yard duties at new $750 low (50% off), more from $600

Amazon is now offering one of the best deals we’ve seen on autonomous mowing solutions, with the Worx Landroid L 20V Robotic Lawn Mower at $749.99 shipped. Usually fetching $1,500, we’ve been seeing more regular discounts on its smaller counterpart models in the last handful of months, with this model spending the first few months of 2024 keeping above $1,000. After falling to the former $899 low, while prices have fluctuated for its other variations, this one has been repeating the same discount in random intervals for the last 5 to 6 months, but all that changes today. Here, you’re getting a massive 50% markdown on this second-generation robot and the absolute best price we have seen anywhere.

Designed to work smarter and harder so you don’t have to, the L 20V Landroid is the newest of the three models offered here, designed to tackle up to 1/2 acre of cutting duties on a single charge (the largest runtime of the three). There’s the usual full detail of smart controls for setting boundaries, adjusting performance settings, and more – all of it accessed on the app when connected via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. As is the case with most Worx products, this bots utilizes a 20V 5.0Ah battery that is interchangeable with the brand’s other 20V, 40V, and 80V equipment in the PowerShare ecosystem – even the joint e-bike venture Worx has done with Aventon.

The unit’s AI algorithm learns your yard (perhaps maybe better than you do) crafting the perfect route to get around while keeping to its scheduled tasks, and you won’t have to worry about uneven terrain as the floating blade disc will be raised to provide better clearance. Its 20V motor runs 50% longer, is 25% more powerful, and offers 10% longer life compared to similar products with brushed motors. It includes a battery and charger.

It’s two smaller models are also discounted down among their lowest prices too, with the M 20V Landroid tackling up to a 1/4 acre on one charge for $750, down from $1,200, (consider grabbing the larger and more in-charge L 20V in that case with both being at the same price), while the S 20V Landroid that handles up to a 1/8 acre is down at $600, down from $1,000.

For today only you can also add the Worx 4V 3-speed screwdriver and its 12 included bits to your toolbox while saving $20 off its price tag, or perhaps you’re looking for more powerful equipment to add to your shed instead? There are two generations of Greenworks’ 80V 10-inch cordless polesaws that just hit new low prices too – giving you an extended 14-foot reach for tree trimming needs around your yard/lawn. You’ll find all this and more collected together in our Green Deals hub as well.

Worx Landroid L 20V Robotic Lawn Mower features:

[FULLY AUTOMATED ROBOTIC LAWNMOWER] Designed for larger lawns, can cut up to a ½ acre .No load speed (/min) : 2400

[SMART APP] Control Landroid remotely via the Landroid app by connecting via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi

[PATENTED AIA (ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE ALGORITHM)] Cutting technology ensures it can pass through narrow paths with ease

[DO IT ALL WITH THE SAME BATTERY] 20V 5.0Ah Power Share battery is compatible with all Worx 20V, 40V and 80V tools, outdoor power and lifestyle products

[BETTER CLEARANCE ON UNEVEN TERRAIN] Floating blade disc automatically lifts the blades giving Landroid more clearance to navigate uneven terrain without getting trapped or stuck

[HIGH-EFFICIENCY BRUSHLESS MOTOR] Runs 50% longer, is 25% more powerful, and offers 10% longer life compared to mowers with brushed motors

[INCLUDES] Landroid L (WR155), 5.0Ah Power Share battery (WA3671), Charging Station (WA0463), 820 ft. Boundary Wire, (340) Boundary Wire Pegs, (2) Wire Connectors, (8) Base Screws, (9) Blades, (9) Blade Screws, (1) Hex Key

