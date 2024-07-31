The cap on this Joseph Joseph water bottle slips onto its neck for easy storage at $12.50 (Save 50%)

You can now head over to Amazon and score Joseph Joseph’s Loop 17-ounce Vacuum Insulated Water Bottle in green or coral for $12.43 Prime shipped. Folks without Prime can check out with $35 or more to lock in free shipping. Usually sold for $25, this is your chance to cash in on nearly $13 in savings and a head-turning 50% discount. Looking at the last year, the best price we’ve tracked across all colorways was just under $16. So now is a wonderful time to cash in and increase hydration with this unique water bottle. Head below to learn about this bottle’s standout features.

At first glance, you might think that this water bottle has an interesting cap, but completely miss that there’s some utility baked into it. Not only can you clip it onto things using a carabiner, but what’s even more notable is that the cap can slide onto the neck of the bottle to ensure it’s always nearby and neatly stowed at all times. This vacuum-insulated solution locks in heat for 12 hours and cold temperatures for a full day. It also features a leakproof design that “won’t cause condensation in your bag.”

Joseph Joseph Loop 17-ounce Vacuum Insulated Water Bottle features:

Lid stores neatly on neck of bottle

Easy to carry

Double-walled, 18/8 stainless-steel construction with a heat-reflecting copper layer

Vacuum insulation keeps drinks hot for up to 12 hours and cold for up to 24 hours

Leakproof and won’t cause condensation in your bag

