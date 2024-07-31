Just $60 delivers a secondary frameless 24-inch ASUS FHD IPS monitor to your setup (50% off)

If you were on the fence about adding a secondary monitor to your setup, then this deal might just convince you get one and try. Amazon is now offering a 24-inch ASUS FHD IPS monitor for $59.99 shipped. This is regularly a $100 monitor that’s now seeing a solid 54% or $50 discount. Today’s deal drops it $33 below its previous all-time low, marking the lowest price we have tracked for this FHD monitor on Amazon. Head below for more details to know why this would be a solid addition to your setup.

What may seem like a fairly basic 1080p monitor actually packs plenty of solid features that makes it a good secondary panel for your setup, if not the main one. For starters, this ASUS VY249HE FHD monitor has a 24-inch IPS panel with a “frameless” design thanks to very minimal bezels on three sides. It also supports up to 75Hz refresh rate with adaptive-sync, which is pretty good for the price you’re paying here. ASUS is also touting some Eye Care Plus features for this panel like Eye Check, Rest Reminder, and more. It comes with HDMI and VGA ports, and you also get an HDMI cable in the box.

While you’re adding a nice FHD monitor to your desk, you might also want to outfit your Mac or PC with Keychron’s K5 Pro mechanical keyboard that’s down to just $57 today from its original price of $115. Folks in the market for a higher-end gaming monitor can check out Cooler Master’s new 34-inch curved gaming monitor that’s down to $300 from its usual price of $470.

ASUS VY249HE 24-inch FHD monitor features:

23.8-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) LED backlight display with IPS 178° wide viewing angle panel

Up to 75Hz refresh rate with Sync technology to eliminate tracing and ensure crisp and clear video playback

Color Augmentation mode allow users with color vision deficiency to better distinguish between different colors

Rest Reminder users from eye fatigue and help users manage screen time

TÜV Rheinland-certified and Low Blue Light technologies to ensure a comfortable viewing experience

Robust Connectivity with HDMI (v1.4) and VGA ports

