Upgrade to Cooler Master’s new 34-inch 165Hz ultrawide curved gaming monitor at the $300 low ($170 off)

Woot is now offering the best price ever for Cooler Master’s 34-inch 165Hz UWQHD curved gaming monitor at $299.99. Shipping is free for Prime members with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. This is regularly a $470 gaming monitor that has only seen three major discounts since its debut a few months back. Today’s deal knocks $170 off its original list price, marking the lowest we have tracked for it. It is now $20 cheaper than its previous all-time low on Amazon where it is currently fetching $439.

This 34-inch Cooler Master monitor has a curved panel with 1500R curvature. It’s a Quantum Dot UWQHD display with a resolution of 3440 x 1440 pixels and a rapid 0.5ms pixel response time. It operates natively at 165Hz, but it can be pushed to 180Hz if you want faster visuals. This 21:9 display covers 95% of the DCI-P3 color space, and it also comes with a matte finish and AMD’s Adaptive FreeSync Premium certification. Other highlights of this 34-inch Cooler Master curved gaming monitor include two built-in 5W speakers, a good selection of I/O including a 65W PD USB-C port, and more.

If you’re also planning to upgrade your PC with a beefier GPU to drive the UWQHD panel, then you should check out Lenovo’s Legion Tower 5 desktop that’s down to $1,319 from its regular price of $2,080. Folks who prefer using relatively smaller flat panels for gaming can also consider the ASUS ROG Strix 27-inch 1440p 300Hz Fast IPS gaming monitor that’s down to $425, from its usual price of $599 on Amazon.

Cooler Master 34-inch ultrawide curved gaming monitor features:

Quantum Dots Ultimate Visuals: Crafted with cutting-edge quantum dot technology, our display delivers vivid colors, meticulous light emission, precise color reproduction, and an expansive 95% DCI-P3 color gamut for an unparalleled viewing experience.

Greater Immersion: UWQHD resolution provides extra screen space for improved multitasking and a more immersive gaming experience. With its 1500R curvature, it strikes a perfect balance, enhancing gaming and entertainment content without distortion. This enveloping curvature makes games and entertainment feel even more immersive.

Fluid Gaming Experience: Featuring a 165Hz (Typ.) / 180Hz (OC) UWQHD panel with a rapid 0.5ms pixel response time. Leveraging Dynamic Overdrive, the display automatically adjusts the overdrive setting according to the game’s framerate, ensuring optimal pixel overdrive performance while minimizing overshoot.

