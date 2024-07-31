Outfit your Mac or PC with Keychron’s low-profile wireless K5 Pro mechanical keyboard at $57.50 (Save 50%)

Reg. $115 $57.50

Drop by the official Keychron Amazon storefront right now to cash in on its K5 Pro Wireless QMK/VIA Low-Profile Mechanical Keyboard for $57.49 shipped. For comparison, you’d usually need to fork over $115, which results in a surprising 50% discount. With over $57 in savings, this is a wonderful time to pick up one of my favorite Keychron keyboard styles. Until now, the best price we’ve tracked for this model is $84, and today’s deal beats that with ease. Want to know why I love this keyboard so much? Well head down below for those details.

Truth be told, this is a keyboard I’ve been eyeing for a while now. Don’t get me wrong, I love my Keychron C2, but I’ve been considering a switch from wired to wireless connectivity. I also love the streamlined look of this low-profile keyboard, which stands less than 0.87 inches tall, which is almost half the height of the more traditional mechanical keyboard that I’m currently rocking. Another perk is QMK/VIA support, which means you can use open-source software to customize just about everything you can imagine with this keyboard, including the four extra keys above the numpad.

Pair your new keyboard with the new HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Mini wireless gaming mouse, which is currently on sale for $50. This discount delivers 38% in savings, making now a solid time to strike. And if you have a couple of displays at your desk, you can use this dual monitor mount at under $23 to overhaul your setup to give it a modern and streamlined appearance.

Keychron K5 Pro Wireless Mechanical Keyboard features:

  • Keychron K5 Pro is an ultra-slim wireless custom mechanical keyboard that allows anyone to master any keys or macro commands on its 100% full-size layout through VIA, it has included LSA (low profile spherical-angled) profile keycaps for both Windows and macOS.
  • QMK and VIA Support – Keychron K5 Pro allows anyone to remap any key, and create macro commands, shortcuts, or combination keys through VIA. Simply connect the K5 Pro to your device with a cable, drag and drop your favorite keys or macro commands to remap any key you want on any system (macOS, Windows, or Linux).
  • Wireless and Wired Dual Mode – You can connect the K5 Pro with up to 3 devices wirelessly via its stable Broadcom Bluetooth 5.1 for seamless multitasking across your laptop, phone, and tablet. Switch among them swiftly, and it’s fully compatible with both Mac and Windows. It also has wired mode with USB Type-C connection.

