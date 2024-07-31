Leviton’s EV40P level 2 smart EV charger for at-home or on-the-go use drops to new $418 low (Reg. $499)

Amazon is offering the Leviton EV40P Level 2 Smart EV Charger for $417.66 shipped. Normally fetching $499, this new device has only seen one previous discount since its release back in February, which took costs down to $474 in March for a short period before jumping back to its list price. Today, you can grab it with a solid $81 shaved off the price tag that marks a new all-time low going forward. It also beats out the price direct from Leviton, where it is currently sitting at its full MSRP rate.

Leviton’s new EV40P model provides up to 40A of charging power and arrives with a plug-in design meant for both at-home and on-the-go charges, so long as there is access to a NEMA 14-50P outlet (like the Leviton 1450R and 1450W EV charging outlets, for example). The SAE-J1772 connector ensures universal compatibility with most EVs on the market, including Audi, BMW, Ford, Honda, Subaru, and even Tesla with a Leviton NACS Adapter.

The EV charger comes housed within a water-resistant enclosure that can be used/installed indoors or outdoors while also having a 25-foot cable that is designed to prevent freezing and cracking when extreme weather rolls in. Using the My Leviton App, you’ll get full smart controls that give you the real-time status of the station whether it’s in use or not, as well as additional remote controls to set schedules during off-peak hours, start/stop sessions, and even receive notifications when faults occur. Head below to read more.

Be sure to head over to our Green Deals hub for more EV charging solutions as they come in, with other EV options in the form of e-bikes and e-scooters too – plenty of current e-bike sales are poised to end tonight and take the savings opportunities with them.

Leviton EV40P Level 2 Smart EV Charger features:

SMART – Works with the My Leviton App via Wi-Fi, allowing you to take control of your entire home, from load center to lighting to EV charger

THE BRAND YOU TRUST – Leviton has been in homes for over a century and electrifying vehicles for over a decade. Charge at ease with UL/Energy Star Certified stations supported by a 24/7 dedicated team

FOR ANY APPLICATION – featuring a water-resistant enclosure rated NEMA Type 3R and a cable designed to prevent freezing and cracking in extreme weather, you can install both indoors and outdoors

EASY TO INSTALL – benefit from major times savings with a pre-attached input cable and included mounting hardware. Note this station comes with a NEMA 14-50P Plug and works with Leviton 1450R and 1450W EV Charging Receptacles

CHARGE ANY ELECTRIC VEHICLE – with an industry standard SAE J1772 cable, the EV Series can charge any EV, including Audi, BMW, Ford, Honda, Subaru, and even Tesla with Leviton NACS Adapter

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!