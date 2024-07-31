mophie’s 2024 Qi2 15W offset snap+ MagSafe Car Vent Mount within cents of all-time low at $59

Today we spotted a notable price drop on the latest Qi2 charging solution from mophie to bring your iPhone on the road. Amazon is now offering the 2024 mophie Qi2 snap+ Magnetic Wireless Charging Vent Mount for $58.76 shipped. Regularly $70, this model landed on Amazon for the first time this past spring, holding strong at full price until earlier this month when we tracked the first price drop. Today’s deal comes within cents of the best we have seen since release to offer up a solid price drop on one of the mid- to higher-end solutions out there.

Now a couple bucks under the latest Satechi 15W MagSafe model we reviewed recently, the mophie Qi2 snap+ lands somewhere in between the ultra premium solutions and the mid-ranger options like this discounted iOttie model at $41.

mophie has been a mainstay brand around here for years, so we have been keeping a close eye on price drops for its new Qi2 gear since they officially debuted back in March. For those unfamiliar, the second-gen Qi wireless charging standard juices up your iPhone at the max 15W of power and, in this case, while it is securely in view on the road.

This one connects “effortlessly installs in any vehicle with a universal vent mount and off-set arm” to avoid blocking air flow with adjustable viewing angles and an included 30W charger for optimal power passthrough.

mophie Qi2 snap+ Magnetic Wireless Charging Vent Mount features:

Seamlessly charges Magsafe, Qi, and Qi2-enabled smartphones, including iPhone 15/14/13/12, ensuring your device stays powered on the go. Provides up to 15W of wireless charging, offering the quickest recharge speeds for when time is of the essence. Effortlessly installs in any vehicle with a universal vent mount and off-set arm, ready straight out of the box. Enhances your mobile charging experience, supplying power to the mount and ensuring your device is always charged.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!