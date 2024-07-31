New low drops this aluminum iPad stand with a rotating base to $8 (Save 20%)

The official LISEN store over at Amazon is now offering its aluminum iPad stand with a rotatable base for $7.99 once the on-page 20% coupon is clipped. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $35. This iPad stand with a $16 price tag has been fetching $10 over the last few months. Today’s deal that offers a 20% discount, however, drops it to one of the lowest prices we have tracked for it on Amazon.

This LISEN iPad stand is good to hold even the new 13-inch iPad Pro, and it does so without looking completely out of place unlike many other tablet stands out there. What’s great about this particular tablet stand is that it’s made out of aluminum, meaning it’ll blend in nicely with the other premium Apple gear in your setup. It’s a tri-fold adjustable stand that can fold completely flat, and it also has a 360-degree rotating base using which you can turn your device to any direction. It’s sturdy enough to hold the weight of the iPad, and it’s also very easy to carry around.

Those looking for a relatively smaller stand for their smartphones can pick up a 2-pack of LISEN’s foldable smartphone stand that’s down to $6.50 from its usual price of $10. And if you’re shopping for more desk accessories today, then consider grabbing Spigen’s 35W ArcStation Pro GaN III dual USB-C charger at $14, which is down 57% from its regular price of $33.

LISEN aluminum tablet stand features:

Say goodbye to flimsy stands! Designed with You in Mind: We’ve meticulously studied the competition. LISEN iPad stand holder for desk addresses and completely solves the instability and Limited adjustment plaguing first-generation iPad stands. Revolutionizes your desk, office, and home setup with its unparalleled sturdiness and durability

Adjust your view to perfection with this new 360° rotatable tablet holder stand for desk. Whether it’s for work, streaming, or video calls, achieve the perfect angle every time. Its innovative adjustment locking mechanism ensures your tablet always stays in place, securely and comfortably iPad holder stand

Other Normal low-quality foldable tablet holders after several months adjust joints maybe become loose. LISEN 2023 upgrade aluminum iPad holder Stand office desk accessories, the bottom of the free bridge screw adjustment truss rod, and The locking mechanism can be adjusted freely when you feel it is too loose or too tight

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!