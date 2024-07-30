Just $6.50 scores two fully-adjustable foldable smartphone holders for your desk (40% off, $3 ea.)

While you can still grab LISEN’s multi-angle aluminum foldable tablet stands for $5, we just spotted another solid deal on a similar stand for smartphones. LISEN’s official storefront on Amazon is now offering a 2-pack of its foldable smartphone stand for $6.49 Prime shipped, once the 35% on-page coupon is clipped. Also, folks without a Prime subscription can dodge the shipping fee by checking out with items worth over $35. This phone holder has been fetching $10 over the last few months with some occasional jumps back up to its list price of $15. Today’s 40% deal, however, drops it even below its previous all-time low of $9, marking one of the lowest prices we have tracked for it on Amazon. You also get two stands for the price, which comes down to just $3 a piece.

Unlike many other phone holders on the market, the LISEN phone stand is fully collapsible, meaning you can fold it all the way down to carry it everywhere. Its triple-hinge design also allows you to fully adjust the height as well as viewing angle for a comfortable viewing experience, be it for watching videos, playing games, or using FaceTime. The hook width of the stand here is 19mm, which is good enough to hold most smartphones out there, even with a bulky case. Lastly, it’s worth noting that it also has a 360-degree rotatable base, using which you can turn your device to any direction while it’s resting on the stand.

If you are looking to add more accessories to your desk, then you can also consider this 3-port GaN charger with up to 100W output at just $27. Folks with Apple gear can also score Belkin’s 15W BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 wireless charging pad for $68 today.

LISEN multi-angle foldable smartphone stand features:

2 Packs Folding Cell Phone Stand, Fully Adjustable Foldable Desktop Phone Holder Cradle Dock Compatible with Phone 15 14 13 12 11 Pro Xs Xs Max Xr X 8, Nintendo Switch, All Phones

ADJUSTABLE & PORTABLE: The phone cradle is fully collapsible, it can be easily adjusted to ideal position, free your hands, which is a good desk accessories while watching video, playing games, making phone call, viewing recipes, using Facetime

Triple-hinge design Phone holder are noticeably more versatile than ALL others with double-hinge design. Least of which is the fact that these can go much higher in comparison to others with rather limited clearing below the feet, 0-4.6 inches Adjustable viewing height for optimal viewing comfort, can be use as phone stand for recording

CASE FRIENDLY: The hook width of the stand is 19mm, no need to remove your phone case, which is long enough to hold your device with HEAVY CASE on, please make sure the thickness of your device is no more than 19mm (0.74″)

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!