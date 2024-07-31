Score Lenovo’s stylish 16-inch laptop bag with anti-shock bottom at the $23 Amazon low (54% off)

Amazon is now offering Lenovo’s 16-inch Legion laptop bag for $22.99 Prime shipped. Folks without a Prime membership can dodge the shipping fee by checking out with $35 or more in their cart. This is regularly a $50 backpack, that’s currently marked down with a massive 54% discount. It has seen several discounts since the beginning of this year, but today’s deal marks the lowest price we have tracked for it. Lenovo is also the matching Amazon price today over at its online store.

This Legion laptop bag can fit laptops up to 16 inches, and it comes with a magnetic lock to offer a secure enclosure for your gear. What I also love about this backpack is that it features a foam-padded anti-shock bottom to provide additional drop protection. It also has a waterproof zipper for the main compartment where you’d typically store your laptop and other valuable gear, so you don’t have to worry about keeping them dry from rain or spills. Some other highlights of this backpack include an X-shaped luggage strap, dedicated storage compartments inside, and deep side pockets, among other things.

If you are looking for some new compact chargers to toss inside your new laptop bag as an everyday carry, then consider picking up Spigen’s 35W ArcStation Pro GaN III dual USB-C charger for $14, which is down from its usual price of $33. You can also buy a portable charger instead like this 10K unit from AINOPE for $12, which regularly fetches $30.

Lenovo Legion gaming laptop backpack features:

Slim and Light Design: Designed to lessen the burden of heavy gaming materials, our backpack measures 10 x 5 x 18 inches, can protect any laptop up to 16 inches, and is made of durable yet lightweight materials that can handle daily wear and tear

Organizational Excellence: With multiple compartments and pockets, this backpack provides exceptional organization for gaming accessories and personal items. Efficiently store and access your belongings on-the-go for convenience during travel

Enhanced Protection: Equipped with a FIDLOCK magnetic lock, the backpack offers secure closure. Also, the EUDE-FOAM anti-shock bottom provides extra drop protection, shielding valuable laptops and gaming devices from accidental impacts and bumps

Water-Repellent: Make sure your essentials are protected with a 90% anti-splash coating polyester and 10% PU. A waterproof zipper on the main compartment ensures your electronics stay dry from rain or spills

